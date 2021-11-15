Analyzing Titans’ snap counts from Week 10 win over Saints

“Next man up” isn’t just a slogan for the Tennessee Titans in 2021, it’s a way of life — and we saw that once again in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Tennessee had several voids to fill due to injury, which has become commonplace for this team this season.

With defensive lineman Teair Tart and linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long all ruled out, Tennessee needed to replace multiple starters on defense.

Adding to that, the absence of wide receiver Julio Jones opened up an opportunity for other wideouts to see the field, including rookie wide receiver, Dez Fitzpatrick.

So, how did the Titans fill those voids, along with the one left by the injury to Derrick Henry? And, just how many snaps did Kristian Fulton play in his return after a four-game absence?

We go over those things and more in our analysis of the Titans’ snap counts from their Week 10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Snap counts and takeaways: Offense

-Aaron Brewer played 13 snaps, seven of which were at right guard for Nate Davis, who left due to injury. The other six snaps saw Brewer serve as an extra blocker, and he was even used as a receiver on one play.

-Dez Fitzpatrick saw 13 snaps in his NFL debut. The rookie hauled in his first-career catch on his lone target, which went for no gain.

-D’Onta Foreman slightly edged-out Adrian Peterson in snaps by one, and Jeremy McNichols played the fewest snaps of Titans running backs. Last week, Peterson out-snapped Foreman, 19-12.

-With Julio Jones out, Marcus Johnson had the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind A.J. Brown. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Fitzpatrick were third, fourth, and fifth in snaps, respectively.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defense

AP Photo/John Amis

-Kristian Fulton played 62 snaps in his first game back from injury, and his impact was immediately felt, as he tallied two tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.

-With Teair Tart out, Naquan Jones and Kyle Peko helped pickup the slack, totaling 29 and 23 snaps, respectively. Jones notched his first career sack.

-At linebacker, Monty Rice and Jayon Brown got the nod with Rashaan Evans and David Long out. Rice played on 46 snaps, the second-most in a single game of his career. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles.

-Bud Dupree was limited to just one snap after suffering an abdominal injury that knocked him out of the game.

