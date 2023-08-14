Analyzing the Texans’ recent transactions

The Houston Texans were busy after their 20-9 win over the New England Patriots.

Coach DeMeco Ryans saw the Texans’ first preseason game as a decent entry.

“I think this was a great starting point for us as a team, but it also is great to get young guys reps, and it’s great to get the tape so guys can see where we need to improve, why are these small details so important, why are coaches harping on these things,” Ryans said. “Now, you see it in a game, and you see why, and I think guys will continue to improve.”

As part of that improvement, the Texans made a total of six roster moves on Aug. 12-13. Here is a look at those moves and what they could indicate.

Waiving K Jake Bates

The Tomball High School product showed off his big leg with two touchbacks, but was otherwise indistinguishable with his missed extra point among two attempts. Ka’imi Fairbairn’s job should be safe for now.

Signing QB E.J. Perry

The former Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller is no stranger to the Texans, as he was in the offseason program until rookie minicamp. Perry played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in the interim. Houston may be looking at life without a veteran quarterback.

Signing WR Adam Humphries

The Texans have the roster space to look at how some of the veteran options work within their system. With Humphries getting into camp with the joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, the eighth-year receiver gets a chance to showcase what he has for two teams.

TE Teagan Quitoriano passes physical

The second-year tight end comes off the physically unable to perform list and provides another competitive option at tight end.

Releasing CB Kendall Sheffield

Sheffield started camp on the physically unable to perform list, and he did not play against the New England Patriots.

RB Xazavian Valladay

The undrafted rookie from Arizona State had four carries for eight yards against the Patriots. However, special teams is always a consideration when it comes to rookie running backs making the team.

