Analyzing the terms of Tyreek Hill’s contract with Dolphins

When the Miami Dolphins traded five draft picks for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the NFL world was stunned.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel gave up a haul for a receiver who was on the last year of his deal, so there was an acknowledgement that there would have to be a new contract coming. And, it didn’t take long as he Hill was given a four-year extension that was reported to be worth roughly $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

According to Over the Cap, this contract includes $52.535 million guaranteed at signing, as his 2022 and 2023 salaries ($1.035 million and $16 million, respectively) are fully guaranteed. Hill also received a $25.5 million signing bonus that’s prorated to $5.1 million per season as well as roster bonuses in 2023 ($10 million), 2025 ($1 million) and 2026 ($1 million).

Hill’s salary in 2024 ($19.665 million) could also become fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

As far as cap hits go, this what the Dolphins can expect during the five years:

2022: $6.235 million

2023: $31.2 million

2024: $24.865 million

2025: $28.035 million

2026: $50.1 million

Those numbers may seem daunting, especially the 2026 cap hit of $50.1 million, however, there will almost certainly be some changes before then. Miami will likely restructure the contract so those cap hits shrink and the money gets spread out over more seasons. And, in 2026, the Dolphins could just release Hill, who would be 32 at that point, and $45 million would come off the books.

Like most contracts, a lot of these numbers are inflated to make them appear larger, but, in reality, the player won’t see all of that money.

List