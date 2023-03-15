Analyzing the terms of Duke Riley’s deal with the Dolphins

While the NFL’s legal tampering period is coming to an end, the Miami Dolphins, along with the other 31 teams, were able to re-sign any of their own free agents.

One of the first moves that general manager Chris Grier made this offseason was re-signing linebacker Duke Riley before he could officially hit the market.

According to Over the Cap, Riley’s deal with the Dolphins is expected to be for $5 million over two seasons, with $2.25 million guaranteed and $1.17 million in the form of a signing bonus.

This means that, in 2023, Riley will receive $1.08 million in a fully guaranteed salary, $585,000 of his prorated bonus and $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses. Then, in 2024, his salary jumps to $2.25 million but the prorated signing bonus and per-game roster bonuses remain the same.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Riley also has annual playtime incentives of $500,000.

Grier was smart to restructure the deal in this way, as Miami could essentially move on from Riley in 2024 without much penalty ($585,000 in dead cap).

The former LSU Tiger is returning to an off-ball linebacking group that consists of Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall and, reportedly, David Long. With the way that new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes to use his linebackers, Riley could see an increase in opportunities going forward despite Long likely taking Elandon Roberts’ snaps.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire