Analyzing the terms of Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin’s new contract

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with a completely empty tunning back room. Instead of switching out players at the position, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel opted to re-sign all four of their own free agents.

This included Myles Gaskin, whose rookie deal had just run out with Miami after four seasons.

According to Over the Cap, Gaskin and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract that will pay him roughly $1.23 million in 2023. He will receive $1.08 million in a base salary (none of which is guaranteed) and $152,500 in per-game roster bonuses. His cap hit is set at just over $975,000.

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed were also brought back to South Florida after their previous contracts expired at the end of the 2022 season, meaning Gaskin’s opportunities could be limited again in this upcoming year.

In fact, his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. Miami could release Gaskin before the start of the season and save all of his $975,000 cap hit with no dead money.

This means the Dolphins could bring in rookie competition, and if they outperform Gaskin, the latter could be released or snuck onto the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire