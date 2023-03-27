Analyzing the terms of Dolphins CB Nik Needham’s new contract

Entering the offseason, the Miami Dolphins were set to have some questions at the cornerback position with Byron Jones not playing in 2022 and Nik Needham entering free agency after tearing his Achilles during the season.

Miami opted to release Jones with a post-June 1 designation, but perhaps the more surprising move was re-signing Needham despite the injury.

According to Over the Cap, Needham and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.83 million. He’ll make about $1.67 million in base salary ($597,500 of which is guaranteed). He’ll also get another $152,500 in the form of a signing bonus.

This contract doesn’t guarantee him a spot on this year’s roster, but his release would actually only save $482,500 while creating $750,000 in dead cap.

With the Achilles injury occurring in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, it would be hard to imagine Needham being back to 100% before the start of the season. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see him start the year slow or even on PUP before making his way back to action when he and the team feel comfortable.

