Analyzing the terms of new Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller’s contract

With the Miami Dolphins releasing cornerback Xavien Howard this offseason, the team was in dire need of a veteran cornerback to play opposite Jalen Ramsey, and it seems that they’ve found that in Kendall Fuller.

Fuller, 29, joined the Dolphins on a two-year deal worth $15 million that includes three void years after spending the last four seasons with Washington.

According to Over the Cap, Fuller will receive a $1.21 million base salary (fully guaranteed) in 2024 and a $6.47 million salary (none guaranteed) in 2025. He also got a $6.77 million signing bonus which will be prorated ($1.35 million annually) through the 2028 season. The contract includes $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses (all in 2025) and $50,000 in workout bonuses ($25,000 in 2024 and $25,000 in 2025).

Fuller has cap hits of $2.59 million in 2024, $8.35 million in 2025 and $4.06 million in 2026.

This contract likely means that Fuller is tied to the team through 2025, but Miami could extend him after the first season if he plays well and shows no signs of decline in this new system and organization.

In 2024, Ramsey and Fuller should form a formidable duo with Cam Smith, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham filling in the depth chart behind them. If Miami’s secondary stays healthy, they could be one of the best in the league.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire