Analyzing Tennessee football's 30-13 win against Austin Peay
Tennessee football moved to 2-0 this season with a 30-13 win against Austin Peay on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee football moved to 2-0 this season with a 30-13 win against Austin Peay on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 30-year-old will miss at least four games.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.