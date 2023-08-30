Analyzing the Saints’ initial 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad

We’re almost to the finish line. The New Orleans Saints have announced their 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad, but there’s a catch: more changes are on the way as the team puts the finishing touches on their offense, defense, and special teams units in the days ahead.

Some more players will be signed after free agent tryouts. Some will be released to make room. A couple will be designated to injured reserve, giving them the option to return after healing up. The group that we’re looking at now won’t be exactly the same this time next week. But it’s a start, and for the most part we’ll see many of these players suiting up for Week 1’s home opener with the Tennessee Titans.

Let’s run through each position group to see where they stand:

Quarterbacks (3)

No surprises here. Haener will be active each week to take advantage of the revived third quarterback rule, but it’s Winston’s show if Carr misses any time. Hopefully that won’t be a concern.

Running backs (3, plus 1)

The Saints have reportedly signed two other running backs from other teams’ roster cuts — their own former backup Tony Jones Jr. and Haener’s college teammate Jordan Mims — but neither signing is official just yet.

Fullbacks (1)

No. 46 Adam Prentice

Prentice won this job outright. We’ll see how many snaps the Saints have available for him as the offense continues to evolve.

Tight ends (4)

That’s a deep group, even if Graham is limited to red-zone possessions. Hill does so many different jobs at other positions that it’s easy to overlook him being listed at tight end.

Wide receivers (6, plus 3)

No. 12 Chris Olave

No. 13 Michael Thomas

No. 22 Rashid Shaheed

No. 17 A.T. Perry (rookie)

No. 10 Tre’Quan Smith

No. 18 Keith Kirkwood

Practice squad: No. 84 Lynn Bowden Jr.

Practice squad: No. 88 Shaquan Davis (rookie)

Practice squad: No. 85 Jontre Kirklin

The Saints kept nine receivers, just like last year. We’ll see how the pecking order develops. Bowden could be activated on game days to return kicks, and Kirklin has been a very effective player covering punt returns. Smith could be designated to injured reserve to start the regular season.

Offensive tackles (3, plus 1)

Practice squad: No. 72 Storm Norton (right)

This feels like the thinnest part of the depth chart. Young has been sidelined with an injury, and Norton has strictly played on the right side. The Saints don’t have a real backup plan right now behind Penning — presumably either Andrus Peat or James Hurst would slide over, but that risks impacting multiple spots along the offensive line.

Offensive guards/centers (6, plus 2)

No. 74 James Hurst (left guard)

No. 78 Erik McCoy (center)

No. 51 Cesar Ruiz (right guard)

No. 75 Andrus Peat (left guard)

No. 64 Nick Saldiveri (rookie, swing guard)

No. 73 Max Garcia (center)

Practice squad: No. 62 Tommy Kraemer (left guard)

Practice squad: No. 68 Mark Evans II (rookie, right guard)

That isn’t a bad depth chart at all. Having a starting-quality guard coming off the bench like Peat is a luxury. Saldiveri should play some snaps too. Garcia is an experienced backup too. Having some young guys to develop in Kraemer and Evans is smart.

Special teams (3)

No. 39 Lou Hedley (rookie, punter)

No. 19 Blake Grupe (rookie, kicker)

No. 49 Zach Wood (long snapper)

It’s sink or swim for these two rookies. The Saints made a bold decision to move off of two established specialists, we’ll see if it pays off.

Defensive ends (5, plus 2)

It’s a little surprising to roll so deep at defensive end, but you can never have enough pass rushers. Some of these players have durability concerns so added depth could be helpful.

Defensive tackles (4, plus 1)

This group feels very stable. Heflin led the team in quarterback pressures in their preseason games, so having him come up in a pinch is great depth.

Linebackers (5, plus 4)

No. 56 Demario Davis

No. 20 Pete Werner

No. 45 Nephi Sewell

No. 53 Zack Baun

No. 52 D’Marco Jackson

Practice squad: No. 59 Jaylon Smith

Practice squad: No. 58 Anfernee Orji (rookie)

Practice squad: No. 43 Ryan Connelly

Practice squad: No. 42 Ty Summers

There has to be some changes on the way here. This is an excessive amount of linebackers even for a team known for stocking up on them. Smith is likely getting promoted to the 53-man roster soon and Connelly is working his way back from a scary knee injury, but we’ll have to wait and see where the other shoes drop.

Safeties (6, plus 1)

That’s an impressive depth chart right there, with plenty of high-end talent, overqualified backups, and plenty of built-in redundancy should injuries strike. The Saints are planning to lean on their secondary.

Cornerbacks (4, plus 1)

This group suddenly looks very vulnerable now that Bradley Roby isn’t in the mix. The veteran corner brought starting-level play in the slot and reliability when flexed outside. Hopefully everyone’s health holds up so nobody is thrust into a major role before they’re ready for it.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire