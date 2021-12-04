Analyzing Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is a track with an identity crisis.

At .750-miles in length it is a short track, but considerably bigger than the half-miles of Martinsville Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Its minimal banking also makes it similar to Phoenix Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And yet, with its sweeping frontstretch and wide corners, this track races a bit like the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway and Auto Club Speedway.

Sometimes, there is such a thing as too much data to parse.

When running the scripts before a race, we give the most relevance to the short, flat tracks (Martinsville, Phoenix, and New Hampshire) as comparatives, and then sprinkle in Bristol. If we need a tiebreaker, we will look at the 2-milers.

For much of his career, Denny Hamlin was considered the flat track king. He's won on all of them and is particularly strong in his home state of Virginia, but in recent seasons he has been challenged by an increasing number of drivers. Hamlin's latest of three wins on this track came in 2016. Since then, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex, Jr. have been more successful and threaten his dominance.

Short, flat tracks are prone to streaks. Last year, four drivers swept the top five in Richmond's pair of races (Truex, Logano, Hamlin, and Christopher Bell). Only one event was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019 six driver doubled-down regarding top-10s. Truex won both of those races.

Kyle Busch was the only other driver to sweep the top 10 in 2021, but his streak is remarkable nonetheless because he now has eight consecutive top-10s. Even more notable, he has finished on the lead lap in all 32 starts on this track and failed to complete only one lap in the outlier.

This year Richmond is part of NASCAR's playoff realignment. The track is one of 17 that hosted a playoff race since NASCAR implemented the format. From 2018 through 2021 Richmond helped determine who would advance. For a while before that, they hosted the final regular season race.

Story continues

In 2022, the second Richmond event has been moved to August, wedged between Michigan, (which could make it a more significant comparative this year) and Watkins Glen. The following race will be the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, so that ensures Richmond will continue to play a pivotal role

Another change in 2022 is that both races are scheduled to run during the daytime. Warmer conditions mean the track will be slicker and tire wear slightly greater. Richmond should more than live up to its nickname as the Action Track.

2022 Races

April 3, Toyota Owners 400

August 14, Federated 400

Active Winners

6: Kyle Busch

3: Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Jr.

2: Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch

1: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman

Career Top-fives

18: Kyle Busch

15: Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin

12: Joey Logano

8: Martin Truex, Jr.

7: Kurt Busch

6: Brad Keselowski

4: Chase Elliott

2: Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola

1: Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Current Streaks

Kyle Busch: 8 top-10s, 16 lead lap finishes, (completed all but lap in 32 starts)

Martin Truex, Jr.: 6 top-fives (with 3 wins), 7 lead lap finishes

Joey Logano: 3 top-fives, 5 lead lap finishes

Christopher Bell: 2 top-5s, 2 lead lap finishes

Denny Hamlin: 2 top-fives, 2 lead lap finishes

Chase Elliott: 3 lead lap finishes

2021 Races

April 8, Toyota Owners 400:

1. Alex Bowman (3300), 2. Denny Hamlin (600), 3. Joey Logano (850), 4. Christopher Bell (2500), 5. Martin Truex, Jr. (425)

September 11, Federated 400:

1. Martin Truex, Jr. (480), 2. Denny Hamlin (500), 3. Christopher Bell (1800), 4. Chase Elliott (1100), 5. Joey Logano (850)

Short, flat tracks: Richmond, Martinsville, Phoenix, and New Hampshire

Short tracks: Richmond, Martinsville, and Bristol

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Auto Club Speedway

COTA

Daytona International Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Phoenix Raceway