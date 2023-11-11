Analyzing results from early Week 11 action

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) are still undefeated. Texas faithful joined the rest of college football fans in watching the sport’s new villian survive the potential upset against No. 10 Penn State (8-2).

Michigan’s villain status is well earned. Big Ten conference officials certainly thought so in giving the Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh a three-game suspension. Harbaugh served the first game of his three-game suspension for the team’s elaborate sign-stealing reconnaissance scandal on that day. His absence did not matter all that much.

Penn State missed its opportunity to upend a conference title bid for Michigan, but another team answered the bell. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) upset the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) to bring Kansas back to the pack in the Big 12 standings.

Let’s look at a few notable results from Week 11 morning action.

Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Penn State embarrassed itself on Saturday. The team could get little to nothing going on offense. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy only had to attempt eight passes to secure the win. The looming game between Ohio State and Michigan should decide the Big Ten’s playoff candidate.

Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

We had Alabama over Kentucky by a similar score heading into the game. The Wildcats simply did not have the players to keep up with the Tide. Alabama clinched its place in the SEC Championship with just the Auburn game left for the team in SEC play.

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Barring surprises, Kansas will not be ranked in the Top 20 in Week 12. The Jayhawks fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the final seconds of the game. The team had to play with its third string quarterback, Cole Ballard. His efforts weren’t enough to win the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire