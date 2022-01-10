Analyzing Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is one of the most unique tracks in NASCAR – in fact, it may be the most unique track in any racing series. It's a track that was seemingly built by committee with three turns instead of the usual two, each patterned after a popular track at the time of its construction.

Each straightaway is a different length, and since this is a scalene, (i.e. lopsided), triangle, the radiuses are also different. The banking in each turn is unique with Turn 1 the steepest. As drivers progress around the track, the straightaways become shorter and the turns are flatter, so there is a bit of a corkscrew effect.

Turn 1 was patterned on Trenton Speedway with 14 degrees of banking. Turn 2 was patterned on Indianapolis Motor Speedway with eight degrees, and Turn 3 was modeled after the Milwaukee Mile. An old adage in road course racing indicates that drivers want to set their car up to be fastest in the final turn leading up to the finish line since that is where the money gets paid. No matter what the team does, this is a track that requires compromise.

Since Indy was one of the tracks Pocono was patterned on, we used that track as a comparative in the past and could study three races per year to determine who might be fastest on these courses. Pocono and Indy are both unique, but in similar ways. Both ovals are geometrical oddities with tight, flat corners. Both are 2.5-miles in length.

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

With Indy moving their race to the infield road course and Pocono dropping to just one event in 2022, this course is truly unique. Handicappers might find a little inspiration in driver records from the one-mile flat tracks of Phoenix Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but that aid will be minimal.

Pocono debuted on the NASCAR calendar in 1974. Nine years later it received a second date, in no small part because of a friendly relationship between the Mattioli family and the Frances – the majority owners of the series. The two dates were always extremely close to one another on the calendar and that hurt attendance. This track was ripe for experimentation.

Story continues

Before COVID-19 hit and scrambled the 2020 calendar, Pocono was scheduled to be the only track with a doubleheader weekend. The pandemic caused major disruptions to the other tracks' calendars, but this is the only course now to have run races on consecutive days two years in a row.

Track officials believed the format was successful. In a statement on their web site, they say: "Bringing the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader with fans to life was a privilege. The doubleheader concept was well-received by our race fans, partners, and guests. It yielded a sold-out infield, sold-out suite level and a strong attendance."

But it seems this was not enough to yield a second date in 2022.

Because Pocono is a flat track, it is a rhythm track. As with the other minimally-banked tracks and road courses, drivers have to brake early and accelerate at the apex. Because the two races proximity on the calendar has long been within about a month, it has been easy to create and maintain streaks.

Beginning in 2022, there will be more questions than answers, but .

2022 Race

July 24, Pocono Mountains 350*

* distance based on 2021

Active Winners

6: Denny Hamlin

4: Kyle Busch

3: Kurt Busch

2: Martin Truex, Jr.

1: Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney

Top-fives

15: Kevin Harvick

14: Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin

11: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski

6: Martin Truex, Jr.

5: Erik Jones

4: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano

3: Chase Elliott

2: Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron

1: Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez

Current Streaks

Kyle Busch: 2 top-fives, 10 of 11 top-10s, 2 lead lap finishes

Kevin Harvick: 5 top-10s (and 11 of 12), 5 lead lap finishes

Alex Bowman: 3 top-10s, 3 lead lap finishes, running at the end of all 12 races

Kyle Larson: 3 top-10s, 3 lead lap finishes, running at the end of all 14 starts

Joey Logano: 2 top-10s, 2 lead lap finishes

Brad Keselowski: 2 lead lap finishes (and 11 of 13), 6 lead lap finishes

William Byron: 8 lead lap finishes (every start)

Aric Almirola: 8 lead lap finishes

Denny Hamlin: 7 lead lap finishes

Austin Dillon: 5 lead lap finishes

Martin Truex Jr.: 5 lead lap finishes

Kurt Busch: 4 lead lap finishes

Chase Briscoe: 2 lead lap finishes

Chris Buescher: 2 lead lap finishes

Michael McDowell: 2 lead lap finishes

Daniel Suarez: 2 lead lap finishes, running at the end of all 10 starts

Tyler Reddick: 2 lead lap finishes, running at the end of all 4 starts

Ryan Blaney: Running at the end of all 12 starts

Ty Dillon: Running at the end of all 10 starts

Ross Chastain: Running at the end of all 6 starts

First-time Winners

2017 Pocono 400: Ryan Blaney

2016 Pennsylvania 400: Chris Buescher

2006 Pocono 500: Denny Hamlin

1998: Pocono 500 Jeremy Mayfield

2021 Races

July 26, Pocono Organics CBD 325

1. Alex Bowman (2000), 2. Kyle Busch (850), 3. William Byron (1100), 4. Denny Hamlin (775), 5. Ryan Blaney (1600)

July 27, Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

1. Kyle Busch (1000), 2. Kyle Larson (220), 3. Brad Keselowski (1500), 4. Kevin Harvick (1300), 5. Bubba Wallace (50000)

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Auto Club Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval)

COTA

Darlington Raceway

Dover International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway

Kansas Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Martinsville Speedway

Nashville Superspeedway

New Hampshire International Speedway

Phoenix Raceway

Richmond Raceway

Road America

Sonoma Raceway

Talladega Superspeedway

World Wide Technology Raceway

PointsBet Sportsbook is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.