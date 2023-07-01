Analyzing PFF’s head-scratching Big Ten football power rankings for 2023 season

It’s power rankings and predictions season across the college football landscape — and that’s resulted in some questionable takes on the upcoming 2023 season. That includes Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF released Big Ten power rankings for the upcoming 2023 season, and let’s just say they were rather… interesting. At least I thought so, with some PFF listing some teams higher and lower than I personally would have them.

Michigan State was one of the teams that I felt was too low in the rankings — but how low were they? And how much higher would I move up the Spartans?

Below is a breakdown of where each Big Ten landed in PFF’s power rankings, with my thoughts on where I would rank each team right now as well:

Northwestern

Indiana

PFF Ranking: No. 13

Where I’d Rank Them: Same

I think it’s a toss-up between Indiana and Rutgers for who should be the second-lowest team in the league. I’m leaning towards the Hoosiers at No. 13 so I agree with PFF’s take but I also wouldn’t argue if you put Rutgers in the basement of the Big Ten East Division.

Rutgers

Nebraska

Michigan State

Purdue

PFF Ranking: No. 9

Where I’d Rank Them: Lower

What will Purdue look like under a new head coach and with a new quarterback? There’s a ton of turnover from last year’s Big Ten West Division championship team and thus I have the Boilermakers a smidge lower in my personal power rankings.

Maryland

PFF Ranking: No. 8

Where I’d Rank Them: Lower

This seems about right for the Terps — I have them a bit lower but I’m not upset about Maryland being here either. If Taulia Tagovailoa can stay healthy all year, then they’ll be better than my personal projection. But I’m not confident we’ll get that out of him since we haven’t yet in his career.

Wisconsin

PFF Ranking: No. 7

Where I’d Rank Them: Higher

Wisconsin feels like a team that could be this year’s version of TCU. The Badgers have always had enough talent to contend in the league and now they have been revamped with a better coaching staff. So slating Wisconsin at No. 7 in the Big Ten is pretty appalling to me.

Iowa

Minnesota

Illinois

PFF Ranking: No. 4

Where I’d Rank Them: Lower

Not many people would put Illinois at the top of the Big Ten West Division entering the 2023 season — but here we are. Illinois is going to be solid in 2023 but this feels way too high for a team that I expect to level out this year.

Penn State

Michigan

Ohio State

How My Power Rankings Compare

At the top and bottom of the league, I agree with PFF. However, in the middle, it’s a mess — in my opinion. I’m not as high on Minnesota and Illinois as PFF, and I’m expecting more from Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State this fall.

Below is how I’d currently power rank each of the Big Ten teams:

No. 1: Ohio State

No. 2: Michigan

No. 3: Penn State

No. 4: Wisconsin

No. 5: Iowa

No. 6: Minnesota

No. 7: Michigan State

No. 8: Illinois

No. 9: Maryland

No. 10: Nebraska

No. 11: Purdue

No. 12: Rutgers

No 13: Indiana

No. 14: Northwestern

