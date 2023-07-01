Analyzing PFF’s head-scratching Big Ten football power rankings for 2023 season
It’s power rankings and predictions season across the college football landscape — and that’s resulted in some questionable takes on the upcoming 2023 season. That includes Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF released Big Ten power rankings for the upcoming 2023 season, and let’s just say they were rather… interesting. At least I thought so, with some PFF listing some teams higher and lower than I personally would have them.
Michigan State was one of the teams that I felt was too low in the rankings — but how low were they? And how much higher would I move up the Spartans?
Below is a breakdown of where each Big Ten landed in PFF’s power rankings, with my thoughts on where I would rank each team right now as well:
Northwestern
Indiana
PFF Ranking: No. 13
Where I’d Rank Them: Same
I think it’s a toss-up between Indiana and Rutgers for who should be the second-lowest team in the league. I’m leaning towards the Hoosiers at No. 13 so I agree with PFF’s take but I also wouldn’t argue if you put Rutgers in the basement of the Big Ten East Division.
Rutgers
Nebraska
Michigan State
Purdue
PFF Ranking: No. 9
Where I’d Rank Them: Lower
What will Purdue look like under a new head coach and with a new quarterback? There’s a ton of turnover from last year’s Big Ten West Division championship team and thus I have the Boilermakers a smidge lower in my personal power rankings.
Maryland
PFF Ranking: No. 8
Where I’d Rank Them: Lower
This seems about right for the Terps — I have them a bit lower but I’m not upset about Maryland being here either. If Taulia Tagovailoa can stay healthy all year, then they’ll be better than my personal projection. But I’m not confident we’ll get that out of him since we haven’t yet in his career.
Wisconsin
PFF Ranking: No. 7
Where I’d Rank Them: Higher
Wisconsin feels like a team that could be this year’s version of TCU. The Badgers have always had enough talent to contend in the league and now they have been revamped with a better coaching staff. So slating Wisconsin at No. 7 in the Big Ten is pretty appalling to me.
Iowa
Minnesota
Illinois
PFF Ranking: No. 4
Where I’d Rank Them: Lower
Not many people would put Illinois at the top of the Big Ten West Division entering the 2023 season — but here we are. Illinois is going to be solid in 2023 but this feels way too high for a team that I expect to level out this year.
Penn State
Michigan
Ohio State
How My Power Rankings Compare
At the top and bottom of the league, I agree with PFF. However, in the middle, it’s a mess — in my opinion. I’m not as high on Minnesota and Illinois as PFF, and I’m expecting more from Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State this fall.
Below is how I’d currently power rank each of the Big Ten teams:
No. 1: Ohio State
No. 2: Michigan
No. 3: Penn State
No. 4: Wisconsin
No. 5: Iowa
No. 6: Minnesota
No. 7: Michigan State
No. 8: Illinois
No. 9: Maryland
No. 10: Nebraska
No. 11: Purdue
No. 12: Rutgers
No 13: Indiana
No. 14: Northwestern
