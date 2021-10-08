Analyzing Packers’ injury report for Week 5 at Bengals

The Green Bay Packers ruled out two players and listed two others as questionable on the team’s final injury report of Week 5.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and center Josh Myers (finger) are both out for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, while offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and Dennis Kelly (illness) are questionable.

Here is the final injury report, with analysis:

Out

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23)

CB Jaire Alexander: The All-Pro cornerback injured his shoulder last week against the Steelers. The Packers are hoping rest and no surgery will be enough to get him back on the field. The guess here is that Alexander will end up on injured reserve. It’s a tough week to be without him; the Bengals have three terrific wide receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins).

C Josh Myers: A lingering finger injury will cause him to miss his first career NFL game. He’s been dealing with the injury since Week 2. Coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t say who would start at center against the Bengals, but Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Jake Hanson are all options. The interior of the Bengals defensive line is led by D.J. Reader, a disruptive nose tackle.

Questionable

OL Elgton Jenkins: He’s missed two straight games with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice and participated each of the last two days. Matt LaFleur indicated that Jenkins still needs to be cleared to play, and he’ll get the full week to get there. If available, he could play left tackle, left guard or center on Sunday. The Packers have options. Jenkins at left tackle vs. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson would be a terrific matchup.

OL Dennis Kelly: The veteran right tackle has been dealing with an illness over the last two days. He didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. The Packers are clearly hoping he’ll be better by Sunday. The emergence of Yosh Nijman as a swing tackle would lessen the impact of not having Kelly.

Available to play

CB Kevin King: He practiced fully on Friday and is now through the league’s concussion protocol. He’ll return after missing two games. And the Packers need him with Jaire Alexander unavailable.

LB Krys Barnes: Like King, he cleared the concussion protocol. He was injured against the 49ers and missed last Sunday’s win over the Steelers. His availability could limit the playtime for newcomer Jaylon Smith on Sunday.

Others removed from the injury report: RB A.J. Dillon (back), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), DL Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Isaac Yiadom (quad), DL Jack Heflin (ankle)

On injured reserve/PUP list

LT David Bakhtiari (PUP list): He is eligible to return in Week 7 vs. the Washington Football Team.

OLB Za’Darius Smith: He’s been on injured reserve since Week 2. Back surgery means he’ll be there for most of the season.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He’ll miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. The Packers’ best deep threat is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 7.

OLB Chauncey Rivers: He tore his ACL in practice on Wednesday and will miss the season. The Packers will lean on Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton as the backups at outside linebacker.

TE Dominique Dafney: He’s missed two games with a hip injury. Josiah Deguara is playing most of his snaps.

Others (out for season): S Will Redmond, OLB Randy Ramsey

Bengals injury report

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28).

The Bengals ruled out G Xavier Su’a-Filo and listed receiver Mike Thomas as doubtful. The bulk of the team’s injury report is questionable. The following players are questionable to play for the Bengals against the Packers:

– C Trey Hopkins

– RB Joe Mixon

– DL Larry Ogunjobi

– G D’Ante Smith

– CB Trae Waynes

The Bengals also removed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, receiver Tee Higgins, safety Jessie Bates and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither from the injury report. All four will play.

More on the Bengals injury situation leading in Sunday can be found at Bengals Wire.

