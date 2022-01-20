Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers listed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as doubtful for Sunday night’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report of the divisional round:

Questionable

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): His status appears to be somewhat of a mystery. He took Tuesday off for “load management,” practiced in pads on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday. Remember, the Packers listed him as questionable in Week 18 and he played. It’s unclear how the Packers would configure the offensive line if Bakhtiari doesn’t play, but Yosh Nijman would be the best bet at left tackle. He started against the 49ers in Week 3.

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): He practiced in a limited capacity all three days. His final hurdle has to be proving his shoulder can take on impact and not negate his ability to make tackles and take on blocks. Will the Paclers clear him in time for Saturday night? Getting him back at cornerback could be huge for the defense.

Doubtful

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back): The speedy receiver aggravated his back injury in Week 18, missed all of last week’s practices but returned this week on Tuesday, only to be a non-participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. Not having his vertical speed would be a big loss against the 49ers secondary. The emergence of Allen Lazard and the return of Randall Cobb provide valuable depth at receiver behind Davante Adams should Valdes-Scantling miss the contest.

No injury designation (will play)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): For the first time since his injury, Rodgers was a full participant throughout the week at practice. He’s at or close to 100 percent entering the playoffs.

RB Aaron Jones (knee): Like Rodgers, he was also a full participant all week. His knee, which has been a lingering problem over the last two months, might finally be healthy.

Story continues

LB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow): No worries here. The All-Pro practiced all week and is ready to play.

RT Billy Turner (knee): Here’s the big news. Turner was a full participant all week and is “good to go,” per Matt LaFleur. The Packers are getting back a quality starter along the offensive line.

WR Randall Cobb (core): The Packers activated him to the roster on Thursday and didn’t even feel the need to add him to the injury report, so he’ll be expected to play Saturday night.

Not listed

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Za’Darius Smith, OLB Whitney Mercilius and LB Ty Summers are designated for return from injured reserve and have been practicing, but they aren’t listed on the injury report and don’t have a status designation because they aren’t yet on the active roster. The Packers must decide on Friday if they are ready to play.

49ers injury report

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) as questionable. The team didn’t give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb, shoulder) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) an injury designation and are expected to play. Bosa, Warner and Garoppolo were all full participants during a walkthrough on Thursday.

1

1