Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 4 vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers ruled out offensive tackle Caleb Jones and listed cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable for Sunday’s Week 4 showdown with the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 4:

Questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (groin): The All-Pro corner practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Friday, keeping open the door for him to play Sunday. He injured his groin on the sixth play from scrimmage last week and didn’t return, and the Packers might decide to be cautious with him come gametime. Check inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. If he can’t go, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes would start outside with Keisean Nixon in the slot. This is clearly a minor injury, but the Packers won’t want it to linger.

Out

OT Caleb Jones: The rookie didn’t practice all week with an illness. He’ll be inactive for the third consecutive week. Jones is a third-string offensive linemen, so this doesn’t change much for the Packers entering Sunday.

Removed from injury report

LT David Bakhtiari: Big news here. Bakhtiari is getting close to all the way back. He’ll start at left tackle, but there’s still no indication on if he’ll rotate in and out with Yosh Nijman.

WR Allen Lazard: The ankle injury is still affecting his practice availability, but he’s a full go for Sunday.

RT Elgton Jenkins: No availability issues for Jenkins, who will make a third-straight start at right tackle.

TE Marcedes Lewis: The veteran tight end was limited again this week by a groin injury, but he’ll play Sunday.

WR Christian Watson: The rookie is expected to return after missing last week with a hamstring injury. He brings speed and versatility to the offensive attack.

RB A.J. Dillon: He popped up on the injury report with a knee injury but practiced fully the last two days.

OLB Jonathan Garvin: The backup linebacker has a new hip injury but will play Sunday.

Patriots injury report

The big one: Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was ruled out, meaning Brian Hoyer will start. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, a major part of New England’s run defense, was also ruled out.

The Patriots listed seven players, including cornerback Jalen Mills, safety Kyle Dugger and receiver Jacoki Myers, as questionable.

