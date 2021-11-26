Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 12 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers listed outside linebacker Rashan Gary, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Allen Lazard as questionable and ruled out cornerback Kevin King, left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Malik Taylor for Sunday’s Week 12 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Out

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen): The backup receiver and special teamer will miss his second straight game. The Packers used Amari Rodgers as the kickoff returner last week.

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): He is recovering from a knee scope. The Packers will re-assess his status following the bye week, with hopes of a December return to the field.

Doubtful

CB Kevin King (hip/knee): He didn’t practice all week and will now likely miss his fifth game of the season. Without King available, the Packers will be expected to have Rasul Douglas start opposite rookie Eric Stokes at cornerback.

Questionable

OLB Rashan Gary: He may get the opportunity to play with an elbow brace on Sunday after missing last week. Even in a limited role, Gary could be valuable as a rusher against right tackle Rob Havenstein. Disrupting Matthew Stafford with four rushers will be important.

RB Aaron Jones: He practiced in a limited capacity all week and now has a shot to play Sunday. Getting him back would be a big boost on offense. He created 113 total yards last year against the Rams, including a 60-yard run to open the second half. Having him and A.J. Dillon available could open up chances for the Packers to attack when the Rams play light in the box.

WR Allen Lazard: Like Jones, he practiced all week and may return. Lazard caught the game-clinching touchdown pass against the Rams in January. He is a versatile player who remains important to what the Packers try to do in the pass and run games.

No injury designation (will play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers will play despite missing all three practices this week.

WR Davante Adams (ankle): No worries here. Adams was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday.

DL Tyler Lancaster (finger): He practiced fully all week and will play Sunday.

