Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 16 vs. Browns

The Green Bay Packers listed tight end Dominique Dafney as questionable and ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Ty Summers, right tackle Billy Turner and receiver Malik Taylor for Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report of Week 16:

Questionable

TE Dominique Dafney (ankle): He was able to participate in a limited capacity all week after missing last Sunday’s win in Baltimore. If he can’t go, more snaps would be available for Tyler Davis, who played well in a bigger role last week. Dafney has just one catch over 130 snaps on offense this season, but he’s been an effective blocker as a move tight end.

Out

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): The Packers shut him down for the week. It’s unclear when he will be ready to return to the game field, but it won’t be on Saturday. Yosh Nijman will once again start at left tackle.

LB Ty Summers (hamstring): He didn’t practice all week after suffering the hamstring injury last week in Baltimore. Summers, who has played 76 percent of the Packers’ snaps on special teams this season, is a core member of the third phase and will be missed.

WR Malik Taylor (shoulder): He was injured while playing special teams in Baltimore and didn’t practice all week. Like Summers, he is a key member of the third phase.

RT Billy Turner (knee): He will miss his second straight game after injuring his knee in the Packers’ win over the Bears. Veteran Dennis Kelly is the replacement starter at right tackle.

No injury designation (will play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): No practice all week, but the drill remains the same. He’ll start Saturday without limitation.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion): He cleared concussion protocol and will play. His return provides a boost, especially with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the COVID-19 reserve list.

RB Aaron Jones (knee): The knee injury limited him at practice all week, but he’ll play.

TE Josiah Deguara (back): He was a full participant all week at practice. No worries here.

WR Amari Rodgers (shoulder): Like Deguara, he practiced all week and will play.

Browns injury report

The Browns listed defensive lineman Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Malik Jackson as questionable, while safety John Johnson is out. Garrett’s status ahead of game-time will be a huge storyline. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and could be a game-wrecker if he plays.

