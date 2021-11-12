Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 10 vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers listed six players with official designations on the final injury report of Week 10.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark, cornerback Eric Stokes and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown are questionable, while left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and tight end Dominique Dafney are doubtful to play.

Here’s a full breakdown of the injury report entering Sunday’s showdown:

Questionable

DL Kenny Clark (back): The Packers’ Pro Bowl interior defender was injured during last Sunday’s loss in Kansas City. He didn’t miss any days of practice but was listed as limited from Wednesday to Friday. Not having him available would be a big blow, especially considering Kingsley Keke is also banged up. It’s possible he could play but on a pitch count, much like Dean Lowry last week.

CB Eric Stokes (knee): The rookie hurt his knee during pre-game warmups in Kansas City and missed the contest. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full on Friday, suggesting he’s trending in the right direction and likely to play. His speed could be important in the effort to contain DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle): Like Stokes, the reserve receiver was limited the first two days of the week but a full participant on Friday. Barring a setback, he’ll likely be on the field Sunday. More work for Malik Taylor and rookie Amari Rodgers would be available if he can’t go.

Doubtful

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): While activated to the roster from the PUP list on Wednesday, his availability remains uncertain. He practiced Thursday in a limited capacity but was held out on Friday, and the Packers keep saying he’s day to day in his recovery from ACL surgery. While fans might be getting impatient, the team is being as cautious as possible with a key player coming back from a significant injury and rehab. His return to the field will likely be delayed at least another week.

DL Kingsley Keke (concussion): He is in danger of missing his second straight game after suffering a concussion in Arizona. His recent history of head injuries – namely the lingering effects of a concussion to end last season – is certainly worrisome here. He remains in the concussion protocol. The Packers would miss his interior rushing ability against Russell Wilson. Rocky McIntosh, Abdullah Anderson and Auzoyah Alufohai are available on the practice squad.

TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring): The backup tight end didn’t practice all week after hurting his hamstring, and he must be considered a long shot to play. The Packers are thin at tight end, with only Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis available. A callup for Bronson Kaufusi from the practice squad could be coming on Saturday.

No injury designation

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly did not receive an injury designation and were removed from the injury report. Both will be expected to play. The same goes for tight end Marcedes Lewis, who always ends up on the injury report due to his weekly veteran’s rest day. Getting back Lowry at close to 100 percent could be important if both Clark and Keke don’t play.

Seahawks

The Seahawks ruled out safety Marquise Blair and cornerback Bless Austin. Linebacker Nick Barton and defensive lineman Al Woods are questionable. The team removed several players from the injury report, including receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Sidney Jones, offensive tackle Jamarco Jones and running back Alex Collins.

