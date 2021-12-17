Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers listed receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor as questionable, labeled receiver Equanimeous St. Brown as doubtful and ruled out offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner and tight end Dominique Dafney for Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report of Week 15:

Questionable

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back): He’s been dealing with a back injury since last week. But unlike last week, he’s been given an injury designation going into Sunday. The speedster practiced in a limited capacity all week, so he’s still likely to play.

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen): He left last week’s win over the Bears after aggravating his abdomen injury, but being able to practice all week gives him a real chance to play Sunday. The special teams group needs him.

Doubtful

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion): He’s still working through the league’s concussion protocol after suffering the brain injury last Sunday against the Bears. The fact that St. Brown didn’t practice all week, including on Friday, is a strong sign he won’t play on Sunday.

Out

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): He returned to practice on Wednesday and participated in a limited capacity all three days, but he’s not yet ready for a game environment. Could his return come next week? Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle.

RT Billy Turner (knee): He injured his knee against the Bears last Sunday and missed the full week of practice. He could go on injured reserve at some point. The Packers will start veteran Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

TE Dominique Dafney (ankle): He left Sunday’s win over the Bears with an ankle injury and then missed the full week of practice. The Packers will lean on Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis at tight end.

No injury designation (will play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He didn’t practice this week other than going through a walkthrough on Friday, but there are no concerns about his playing status for Sunday. He will manage the pain on gameday.

Story continues

RB Aaron Jones (knee, illness): He missed Thursday’s practice with a “little stomach bug,” per coach LaFleur. He returned to practice on Friday, and the Packers are expecting him to be at full strength on Sunday.

P Corey Bojorquez (left knee): He practiced fully all week and should be good to go on Sunday. The Packers never added a backup punter during the week, the surest sign yet that Bojorquez’s injury is minor.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is listed on the injury report only due to a veteran’s rest day on Thursday. He has no designation and will play.

Ravens injury report

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens listed nine players with an injury designation, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is questionable with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell is doubtful with a thigh injury, and guard Ben Powers is out due to a foot injury. Obviously, Jackson’s status is the big story. He didn’t practice all week, but the Ravens are leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday. The full Ravens injury report can be viewed here.

1

1