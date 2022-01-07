Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 18 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and running back Aaron Jones as questionable for Sunday’s season finale matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 18:

Questionable

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): This is the closest Bakhtiari has been to returning to the field since injuring his knee on New Year’s Eve in 2020. He was a full participant during Friday’s practice, but coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready to commit fully to Bakhtiari playing on Sunday. That call will be made on Saturday, but everything appears to be trending in the right direction. At the very least, Bakhtiari should have an excellent chance of playing in the postseason.

LB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow): He was limited all week by the elbow, and he’s a key player on defense, so it’s certainly possible the Packers take the cautious route and sit him on Sunday. Krys Barnes and Oren Burks would play more at inside linebacker if he’s out.

RB Aaron Jones (knee): He’s been fighting a knee injury for weeks. This looks like a chance for the Packers to sit him during an inconsequential game and let the knee heal before the postseason. A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor would handle running back duties.

Out

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23).

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): He practiced on Friday, but missing two practices while on the COVID-19 reserve list likely took away his chance of returning this week. With two more weeks of rest, his shoulder should be ready to go. Expect Alexander to return to open the postseason.

DL Kingsley Keke (illness): He’s still battling an illness. He missed all three practices this week and won’t play.

Others in question

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He practiced on Thursday and Friday and will play on Sunday, as expected.

WR Randall Cobb (core): He’s been practicing with the team, but coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers are going to keep him on injured reserve and let him rest up for the postseason. The assumption here is that Cobb will be available when the Packers open the postseason.

C Josh Myers (knee): While Cobb will stay on injured reserve, Myers is going to come off the list and play Sunday. He’s been out since injuring his knee in Chicago in early October.

OLB Za’Darius Smith (back): He didn’t practice in any capacity this week and won’t play. The Packers remain hopeful that he’ll return at some point.

WR/KR David Moore (COVID-19): The practice squader is still on the reserve list and won’t play. Rookie Amari Rodgers will return punts on Sunday.

TE Dominique Dafney (ankle): He practiced fully on Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation, meaning he’ll play.

Lions injury report

The Lions ruled out fullback Jason Cabinda and listed defensive lineman Michael Brockers, quarterback Jared Goff, guard Jonah Jackson, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Brock Wright as questionable.

More on the team’s injury report can be found at Lions Wire.

