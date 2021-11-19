Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers listed outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke as questionable and receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful while also ruling out left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Malik Taylor for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report entering Week 11:

Out

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): He hasn’t practiced since last Thursday, including missing all three practices this week. It’s unclear when he will make his season debut. The Packers continue to say he’s day to day in his recovery from an ACL repair. Elgton Jenkins will make another start at left tackle.

RB Aaron Jones (knee): The Packers’ starting running back injured his knee last week and is expected to miss one or two games before the bye week. A.J. Dillon, who produced 128 total yards last week, will start in his place on Sunday.

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen): He missed all three practices this week and will sit out Sunday. It’s unclear who will return kicks in his absence. Patrick Taylor is one option. Rookie Amari Rodgers is listed as the backup on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Doubtful

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder): He didn’t practice all week and must be considered a long shot to play, although there is some hope here given the fact that the Packers didn’t rule him out. His versatility as a receiver and blocker would be missed if he can’t go. He caught a touchdown pass in Minnesota last season.

Questionable

OLB Rashan Gary (elbow): It’s amazing he even has a chance to play after he hyperextended his elbow just last Sunday. With a brace and some pain management, he could give it go against the Vikings. The Packers will need his pass-rushing impact.

DL Kingsley Keke (concussion): He’s already missed two games while fighting his way back from another head injury. The Packers could use his interior pass-rushing ability, especially if Gary is limited.

No designation (cleared to play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, and coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the three-time MVP is good to go.

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): He was able to practice fully on both Thursday and Friday. No worries here for the All-Pro.

TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring): After missing last week’s win, he was able to return and practice fully all week. He’ll provide a quality option in the H-back spot.

CB Kevin King (groin/shoulder): The groin was a new injury, but he was able to practice as a limited participant all week. It will be interesting to see whether King or Rasul Douglas is a starter on Sunday.

CB Eric Stokes (knee): He was a full participant all week. The knee injury suffered during pre-game warmups in Kansas City was a minor one.

S Darnell Savage (ankle): He was a late add to the injury report and was limited on Thursday and Friday, but he’ll play Sunday.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip): Same goes for MVS. He was limited Friday but the Packers are confident he’ll play.

Vikings injury report

The Vikings listed cornerback Bashaud Breeland as questionable with a groin injury and ruled out guard Wyatt Davis with an ankle injury. Linebacker Anthony Barr and receiver Adam Thielen do not have injury designations and will play Sunday.

