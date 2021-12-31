Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner and listed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster as questionable for Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report of Week 17:

Questionable

Tyler Lancaster (back): He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned in a limited capacity on Friday, keeping open the possibility of playing against the Vikings. Not having him would be a tough blow against a team likely to lean heavily on the run game.

Out

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): While activated to the 53-man roster this week, he’s still not ready to play in a game. More healing is required before his shoulder is ready to take on players in live tackling situations.

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): The wait continues. He will miss his 16th straight game to start the 2021 season, and there’s a growing possibility that he won’t play at all this year. Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice exactly a year ago. Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle.

RT Billy Turner (knee): Turner will miss his third straight game after injuring his knee against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12. Dennis Kelly will start at right tackle.

No injury designation (will play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He got in a practice on Friday after resting on Wednesday and Thursday. He’ll start on Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones (knee): He was limited all week at practice again, but he’ll be on the field Sunday.

TE Dominique Dafney (ankle): Like Jones, he was also limited all week. But his ankle injury won’t prevent him from playing Sunday.

COVID-19 list

The Packers have the following players on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Friday (active roster only): S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, OL Ben Braden, LB Oren Burks, TE Tyler Davis, OLB Tipa Galeai, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, DL Kingsley Keke, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, WR Amari Rodgers.

The Packers are expected to return Black, Galeai and Jean-Charles before Sunday. Others could be activated on Saturday.

Vikings injury report

The Vikings listed cornerback Cam Dantzler as doubtful and defensive lineman Michael Pierce, tight end Tyler Conklin and linebacker Chazz Surratt as questionable. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning backup Sean Mannion will likely start. Linebacker Nick Vigil is also on the list.

