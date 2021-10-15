Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 6 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers ruled out cornerback Kevin King and listed offensive tackle Dennis Kelly as doubtful and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and receiver Malik Taylor as questionable for Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report entering Week 6:

Out

CB Kevin King: The Packers starting cornerback will miss his third game in four weeks. He injured his shoulder against the Bengals last Sunday and didn’t practice all week. Expect the Packers to use some combination of Isaac Yiadom, Rasul Douglas and Quinton Dunbar to replace him on the perimeter opposite Eric Stokes. Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles might also get more snaps.

Doubtful

OT Dennis Kelly: He missed last week with an illness, and a new back injury will likely keep him out this week. Kelly is a backup offensive tackle who has been on the field for 18 special teams snaps over four games this season.

Questionable

OL Elgton Jenkins: He’s questionable for the second straight week with a lingering ankle injury first suffered in Week 2. He wasn’t cleared to play and missed last week’s win in Cincinnati, his third straight missed game since the injury. The Packers would need to start Yosh Nijman at left tackle if Jenkins can’t play against the Bears.

WR Malik Taylor: The backup receiver was added to the injury report with an illness on Friday. The Packers signed Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad, providing depth at receiver in case Taylor can’t go.

Available to play

C Josh Myers: He missed last week with a finger injury, but a full week of practice has cleared the way for the rookie center to return on Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones: He’s been on the injury report with an ankle injury for three weeks, but he hasn’t missed any time and is good to go for Sunday.

TE Robert Tonyan: He was added to the injury report with a new knee injury, but he has no injury designation and will play Sunday.

S Vernon Scott: The second-year safety is finally getting healthy. He could make his season debut on Sunday.

WR Davante Adams, WR Randall Cobb and TE Marcedes Lewis were only added to the injury report for veteran rest days this week.

On injured reserve/PUP list

LT David Bakhtiari (PUP list): He is eligible to return in Week 7 vs. the Washington Football Team.

OLB Za’Darius Smith: He’s been on injured reserve since Week 2. Back surgery means he’ll be there for most of the season.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He’ll miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. The Packers’ best deep threat is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 7.

OLB Chauncey Rivers: He tore his ACL in practice last week and will miss the season. The Packers will lean on Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton as the backups at outside linebacker.

TE Dominique Dafney: He was designated for return from injured reserve but has not yet been activated to the roster. He missed three games with a hip injury.

Others (out for season): S Will Redmond, OLB Randy Ramsey

Bears injury report

The Bears ruled out tight end J.P. Holtz and linebacker Caleb Johnson, but the real news coming out of Chicago is the extensive list of questionable players. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, edge rusher Khalil Mack, receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Duke Shelley are all questionable. All eyes will be on the inactive list released 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

The Bears are also without running backs David Montgomery (IR), Damien Williams (COVID reserve list) and Tarik Cohen (PUP).

