Analyzing the Odds: Which NCAA College Football Team Is the Title Favorite?

The excitement about the 2023/24 NCAA College Football is rising as we get closer to the start of yet another season. We are still a few months away from the first games, but that gives us time to analyze the teams’ chances of winning the title.

We have plenty of time to analyze the teams based on their players, staff, and previous performances. But, we must also analyze the odds that the bookmakers are giving out to the featured teams. In this article, we will do exactly that, so you can figure out which team the bookmakers are backing.

The NCAA College Football Teams’ Odds for Winning the Title

It goes without saying that every College Football team dreams of winning the title. But, some of them have bigger chances of achieving that, as they tend to perform better year after year.

Bookmakers follow the teams and their performances to come up with their odds of winning the games as well as the title. Below we will reveal and analyze the teams that are favorites for lifting the NCAA College Football trophy.

Georgia (+220)

As you may know, Georgia managed to win two championships in a row. Because of that, many fans and experts believe that they are the favorite to win the College Football title for a third time.

The same goes with the bookmakers, as they too think that Georgia will once again lift the NCAA College Football trophy. At this moment, most sports betting sites have set their odds for winning at +225. This is fairly reasonable as this team has some of the best players in the championship.

Amazing players such as Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers will once again run on the field for Georgia. There are also several new players that join the team, such as Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas.

When analyzing the odds via Oddspedia, we find out that the second favorites for winning the title are Alabama. This team failed to enter last year’s semi-finals after their two close losses to Crimson Tide.

Now, Nick Sabon will try to make a better job by replacing some of the defining players in the team. But, the biggest decisions concerns the defense and quarterback positions. They will most likely look for defending players that have the ability to run back as well as to receive the ball at ease.

Continuity throughout the season is also very important for Alabama, as the competition is always fierce in this championship.

Ohio State was very unlucky last season when they lost in the semi-final to Georgia only by one point. This year they will once again try to reorganize their team and win the title after 10 years.

However, they will start off without C.J. Stroud, their Heisman finalist quarterback. On the other hand, they will feature some of the most skillful players in the championship. We of course mean the wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the powerful and agile back runner Emeka Egbuka.

The fourth favorite for winning the NCAA College Football Championship is Michigan. Just like Ohio State, this team was very close to reaching the playoffs final last year but were 6 points short of TCU.

This year, they can surely compete for the title as they have a very strong team. In their team, they have the two-time defending Big Ten champions and play-off semi-finalists Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. Then there is the dynamic quarterback J.J. McCarty, who is always ready to make the extra step forward.

USC (+1,400)

Lastly, the fifth favorite to win the title is USC, which just like Alabama, failed to enter last year’s semi-finals. This team has some quality players that can bring the trophy to California. Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy quarterback, is back to lead his team to glory.

This team also features some new faces such as the incredible receiver Dorian Singer. However, the problems in the defense remain unsolved. This issue kept too many games very close on the line. It also cost them the Pac-12 title game last year. If they manage to fix these disadvantages then they can surely compete for the title.

