Analyzing the NFC East race and the Giants' chances of staying on top

Giants defense together after INT

Joe Judge has done his best to keep the Giants focused on everything but the NFC East standings. That didn’t change even after his team moved into first place.

And the players have listened. “Who cares?” asked safety Logan Ryan. “Who honestly cares?”

Well, a lot of people do, including plenty inside the Giants organization and likely quite a few inside the locker room of the 4-7 division leaders. Still, Judge’s philosophy is right. Rising to the top of this miserable division with five games to go isn’t much of an accomplishment.



The accomplishment would be staying there all the way to the end of the season.

Based on their competition, there’s a chance. Based on their schedule, it won’t be easy.

Here’s a closer look at the NFC East race:

GIANTS (4-7)

Division record: 3-2; Record against everyone else: 1-5

Non-NFC East team they beat: The Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 19-17.

Remaining schedule: at Seattle (8-3), vs. Arizona (6-5), vs. Cleveland (8-3), at Baltimore (6-4), vs. Dallas (3-8)

The Giants have won three in a row, their confidence is surging and … of course all the good feelings weren’t going to last. Losing quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury is a blow, even though he’s had his struggles this season. They need him and his threat to run the ball during their incredibly difficult December schedule.

The good news is it doesn’t look like Jones’ recovery will be a long one. While he’s likely to miss the game this Sunday in Seattle, the Giants don’t believe he’ll miss more than that. And that’s good, because the two middle games in their December schedule – at home against the Cardinals and Browns – are the two winnable ones.

The Giants will need at least one to win this division with a 6-10 record, and they may end up needing both.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (4-7)

Division record: 3-2; Record against everyone else: 1-5

Non-NFC East team they beat: The Cincinnati Bengals, the NFC East’s favorite patsy, 20-9 on Nov. 22.

Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh (10-0), at San Francisco (5-6), vs. Seattle (8-3), vs. Carolina (4-8), at Philadelphia (3-7-1)

The Football Team’s defense was dominant in wins over the Bengals and Cowboys, which may not be saying much but it still shows their advantage. They have one of the best defenses in football and the best pass rush in the division, and that makes them the Giants’ biggest threat.

That’s especially true when looking at the schedule. There are three winnable games against teams with losing records, which is a luxury the Giants don’t have. The next three games won’t be easy, for sure, but all it might take is one win for them to emerge as the post-Christmas division leader, which would put them in great position considering the softness of their final two games.

The offense is no doubt holding this team back. But there are weapons – running back Antonio Gibson, receiver Terry McLaurin – so if quarterback Alex Smith can play mistake-free football, his comeback story could really have an incredible ending. But keep in mind, they would have to finish a game ahead of the Giants. The Giants win any tie since they’ve already beaten them twice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-7-1)

Division record: 2-2; Record against everyone else: 1-5-1

Non-NFC East team they beat: San Francisco 49ers, 25-20, on Oct. 4

Remaining schedule: at Green Bay (8-3), vs. New Orleans (9-2), at Arizona (6-5), at Dallas (3-8), vs. Washington (4-7)

They have looked awful the last three weeks and Carson Wentz looks lost. He’s committing terrible turnovers, being battered behind a horrible offensive line, and isn’t getting help from any of his offensive weapons. And now his head coach, Doug Pederson, is making noise about beginning the transition to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Pederson is suddenly on the hot seat, too.

It’s a remarkable fall for a team that began November 3-4-1 and headed into their bye week looking like the favorites in this bad division. Now they are a completely sinking ship. And the schedule won’t help. They have virtually no chance of winning either of their next three games.

They do finish the season with two games against the NFC East, but by then they could be completely done.

DALLAS COWBOYS (3-8)

Division record: 1-3; Record against everyone else: 2-5

Non-NFC East team they beat: They beat two! The Atlanta Falcons, 40-39, on Sept. 20; and the Minnesota Vikings, 31-28, on Nov. 22. Remarkable.

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore (6-4), at Cincinnati (2-8-1), vs. San Francisco (5-6), vs. Philadelphia (3-7-1), at Giants (4-7).

That schedule remains cushy soft, and they might even catch a break in Baltimore in two weeks, depending on how many of the Ravens are still on the COVID-19/Reserves list then. That’s why the Cowboys remain a longshot threat. They’ll have a chance to win every one of their remaining games (Spoiler alert: They won’t).

The problem is that they’re just not very good. Quarterback Andy Dalton is a shell of himself – a game-manager at his best, whose main job is to minimize mistakes. That’s not a good way to run an offense loaded with weapons in the passing game. And it’s especially problematic because Ezekiel Elliott is struggling behind the Cowboys' injury-plagued offensive line. Dallas’ rushing attack is the worst in the league.

It would be different if Dak Prescott were healthy. It might be different if their defense was any good. Instead, they’re stuck hoping for a Dalton revival. It seems unlikely, but given the schedule, don’t completely rule it out.