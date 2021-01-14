Analyzing Mets' payroll situation for 2021 and beyond in wake of Francisco Lindor trade

Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor, and Michael Conforto TREATED ART

The Mets have brought in some big players so far this offseason, giving a jolt to a roster that is now a legitimate World Series contender.

In the process, New York has added some relatively large contracts to the books for 2021 and beyond.

While superstar Francisco Lindor is at the moment eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, the Mets will be exploring a long-term extension with him that would add a massive contract to their books.

For the Mets, there is also the question of what else they might do this offseason (George Springer, anyone?) and what kind of position they are now in to potentially extend their own players, including Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard.

While owner Steve Cohen can afford to spend wildly, he has indicated that will not be the case. And it's a smart philosophy, especially when you take into account the luxury tax payroll that is set to be around $210 million -- and the penalties that come with exceeding it.

If the Mets want to build a sustained winner, which is Cohen's goal, they will have to be smart about it.

Let's break down the payroll situation for 2021 and beyond...

SALARY ALREADY COMMITTED FOR 2021

With the additions of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco, James McCann, Trevor May, and others on smaller deals, the Mets have added a significant chunk of payroll to the books for 2021.

And they were in a pretty advantageous spot to do so with Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie, and Wilson Ramos all coming off the books.

In addition, the suspension of Robinson Cano and removal of his $24 million salary for 2021 also had a big impact on how the Mets operated this offseason.

When you factor in players on guaranteed contracts and players due raises via arbitration (including Lindor, Edwin Diaz, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo), the Mets have $180.6 million committed to the payroll for 2021, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

Jacob deGrom (earning $36 million in 2021) will take up a significant portion of the payroll. But beyond deGrom and without Cano, the largest contract the Mets are currently on the hook for in 2021 is the $18.9 million due to Marcus Stroman, who accepted the qualifying offer. That number could be eclipsed by what Lindor gets via arbitration.



HOW MUCH ROOM IS THERE TO ADD MORE PLAYERS THIS OFFSEASON?

If the Mets are intent on staying under the luxury tax threshold, they have a shade under $30 million to spend for the remainder of the offseason.

There are a few caveats, though.

First, the Mets are on the record that they're willing to exceed the luxury tax, though Cohen said that wouldn't necessarily happen in 2021.

Second, the Mets can clear payroll via trade if they need to.

But while the Mets can exceed the luxury tax, it is perhaps not the best idea to hand out another megadeal via free agency right now (to George Springer or anyone else) due to the fact that the team needs to extend Francisco Lindor (which would raise this year's payroll) and should also be trying to extend Michael Conforto.



If the Mets steer clear of the biggest remaining free agents, they can still add a reliever like Brad Hand and perhaps a center fielder like Jackie Bradley Jr. while staying under the luxury tax threshold.



It will get tight, though, if the average annual value of a massive extension to Lindor is factored in.

WHAT ABOUT EXTENSIONS FOR 0-TO-3 PLAYERS?

Looking at the Mets players who haven't yet hit arbitration, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso arguably make the most sense as candidates for extensions. The idea would be to buy out their arbitration years while tacking on some additional years of team control.

We've seen deals like the above all across baseball recently with young stars (Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eloy Jimenez among them) that give the player a huge financial windfall and security years early and the team a below-market deal.



With the Mets having more pressing needs with players closer to free agency, though, it could make sense for any deals for players like McNeil or Alonso to be tabled for a bit.

THE PAYROLL SITUATION IN 2022 AND BEYOND

New York will get some relief after the 2021 season, with the salaries of Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances set to come off the books.

In 2022, the Mets have $89.9 million committed to salary for luxury tax purposes, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. That number in 2023 is $70.9 million. And Robinson Cano's deal is factored in for both seasons.

Of course, those figures will rise substantially if the Mets extend Francisco Lindor. And raises to arbitration-eligible players will inflate it as well.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Mets have only $29.4 million committed to the payroll, though New York holds a $32.5 million option on Jacob deGrom for the 2024 season that would bring the total amount committed to payroll for that season up substantially.

DeGrom also has an opt-out clause after the 2022 season, which he could easily exercise if he's still pitching at an elite level by then -- and there's no reason to think he won't be.

As the Mets have retooled their roster, some of their long-term flexibility has gone along with it. But that's a normal part of the process, and the shaping of their future rosters is in good hands with Alderson and GM Jared Porter.

