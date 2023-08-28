Analyzing LSU football's progress on the offensive line compared to last season

BATON ROUGE — Brian Kelly figures that if they polled the media room about who the five starters would be on LSU football's offensive line against Florida State last year, there would have been more than a few different answers.

"Compared to last year, I think we were talking about who the five starters were today," LSU's coach said Monday.

A year later that's no longer the case, as LSU heads into its rematch with the Seminoles in Orlando on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ABC) with a strong sense of who its five starters will be and who will be its lead backups.

"We're in such a different place than where we were last year," Kelly said. "And we should be. There's a reasonable expectation that you should have made progress from that standpoint."

The five starters on LSU's offensive line for the season opener versus the Seminoles a year ago included Will Campbell (left tackle), Miles Frazier (left guard), Garrett Dellinger (center), Anthony Bradford (right guard) and Cam Wire (right tackle). And to almost nobody's surprise, they struggled in their first game together.

The unit allowed three sacks and 14 pressures to Jared Verse and Florida State's talented pass-rushing corps, constantly forcing quarterback Jayden Daniels to bail from the pocket earlier than he'd like.

After the 24-23 loss, Wire, who allowed four quarterback pressures and a sack, didn't start another game for the rest of the season. Dellinger, despite otherwise playing well, had an errant snap in the first quarter that killed a potential touchdown drive and never played center again for the rest of the year.

There was little experience and even less continuity from the group as a whole. But as the year went along, they improved, with freshman Emery Jones sliding into the lineup at right tackle and Charles Turner becoming the starting center by Week 2.

LSU's offensive line never became a strength for last year's offense. But by the time preseason practices rolled around this August, even with Bradford leaving for the NFL, it became clear through watching the group that LSU's offensive line had developed into a cohesive unit and a potential strength for the Tigers in 2023.

"The biggest improvement has been the ability of our offensive line to gain the continuity upfront, having five guys working together consistently," Kelly said. "And then the ability to adjust after the snap.

"As you know, this game is played after the snap. There's so much moving. There's so much stemming. The ability to communicate and do the things necessary after the snap was so much further along than we were at any time last year."

LSU's starting five heading into Sunday will more than likely be Campbell (left tackle and the new No. 7), Dellinger (left guard), Turner (center), Frazier (right guard) and Jones (right tackle).

Kelly has also said that DJ Chester, Zalance Heard, Marlon Martinez and Bo Bordelon have continued to improve as depth pieces behind them, although Heard played some first team reps at right tackle during LSU's scrimmage period at practice two Saturdays ago.

"I think down the road as we continue to move, you could see some movement within that top six, seven (guys on the offensive line)," Kelly said.

But for now, Kelly doesn't believe there will be any changes anytime soon to LSU's starting five. And why should he rush? Kelly knows the media's answers to this year's poll anyway.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football offensive line progress before Florida State game