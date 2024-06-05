Analyzing Kristaps Porzingis’ first presser since announcing he will play in Game 1

Fans of the Boston Celtics were more than elated when they heard the news that star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden this coming (June 6) Thursday night.

Then the man himself opened up after a recent Celtics practice to talk about the looming series, how he expects to be in terms of health in it, and his facing the team he played for at his penultimate stop before the Celtics. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavón and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell report from Celtics’ practice following the news that Porzingis will make his return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Thursday.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear all you need to know about KP heading into Game 1.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire