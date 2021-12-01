Analyzing Knicks vs. Nets, Kemba Walker and James Harden potential trades | The Putback with Ian Begley
Join SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, Chris Williamson, KnicksFanTV's CP and Marcus Gradney on the latest episode of The Putback with Ian Begley.
Following a close Knicks loss to the Nets, the crew dives into what happened at Barclays Center and the current state of the Knicks.
Are there any potential trade destinations for Kemba Walker and James Harden?