Analyzing the Knicks' offseason moves and what's next with training camp set to start

In late July, Knicks marketing consultant Steve Stoute told Power 105.1 that he, Knicks president Leon Rose and executive vice president William ‘World Wide Wes’ Wesley will be able to attract top free agents to New York.

“The three of us? I think we’re the best sort of team as it relates to being able to speak to a free agent, our relationships with talent to bring them to New York,” Stoute said of Rose, Wesley and himself. “I think they’ve never had this level – at least (not) in the last 10 years – this level of talent that can go out and pitch a free agent or convince a player why New York is great.”

The first offseason for Rose, Wesley and the Knicks is in the books. They didn’t attract any top stars to New York. The 2020-21 roster seems more likely to land a lottery pick than a playoff spot.

Whether you consider the Knicks’ offseason a failure, a success or somewhere in between depends on your expectations for Rose and his group. Entering the offseason, some with the Knicks wanted to build a roster more suited to win in 2020-21. But Rose and top executives felt the price to do so was too high.

Rose hasn’t spoken publicly since late June, when the club announced that it had hired Tom Thibodeau as head coach. So we don’t know exactly how he feels about his first offseason as team president.

But fans hoping for Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook or Gordon Hayward probably aren’t thrilled with the Knicks' recent transactions. One Eastern Conference exec had a different take, summing up New York’s offseason this way: “So many times, they would do something that made you scratch your head. That didn’t happen this year. They didn’t do anything dumb. They showed restraint. They deserve credit for that.”

Future Flexibility:

Some New York decision-makers had interest in trading for Gordon Hayward or signing him as a free agent. But the club didn’t offer Hayward more than the four-year, $120 million deal he received from the Hornets. Some with the Knicks also had interest in Minnesota’s Malik Beasley. There was some thought given to signing Beasley to an offer sheet. But the restricted free agent re-signed with Minnesota for four years and $60 million.

Hayward and Beasley were among the most reasonable free agent targets for New York. The Knicks – and most other teams – long expected Toronto to re-sign Fred VanVleet. So while New York had interest in the guard, it was never clear that they would be willing to pay VanVleet more than what Toronto gave him (4 years, $85 million).

Christian Wood had fans in the organization. But it wouldn’t make sense for them to commit significant money to Wood with top draft pick Obi Toppin on the roster.

So unless they wanted to commit big, long-term money to Hayward or Beasley, they were unlikely to land any top free agents. There was internal interest in signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Knicks had the cap space to make an offer well north of the three-year $40 million deal Caldwell-Pope inked with Los Angeles. But instead of offering a short-term big money deal to a player like Caldwell-Pope, New York decided to conserve its cap space. Teams in touch with the Knicks lately continue to come away with the impression that Rose & Co. are open to absorbing a bad contract into their cap space in return for assets.

They didn’t take on Nic Batum’s contract from Charlotte. But there probably will be other opportunities to acquire unwanted contracts. Teams may be looking to shed salary ahead of the 2021 offseason or to avoid the hard cap so they can make roster adjustments during the season.

(One note here: Toronto, per SNY sources, was hesitant to offer Marc Gasol a deal longer than one year. They took a similar approach with Serge Ibaka, wary of offering the big man a deal for multiple years, SNY sources confirm (first reported by HoopsHype). So, based on the negotiating stance they took with their big men, it seems like the Raptors are among the teams looking to keep cap space open in 2021.)



What about the players they added?:

New York signed some veterans to short-term deals, presumably to maintain financial flexibility. In signing Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Austin Rivers and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to one-year deals, New York kept its cap sheet clean for the summer of 2021. Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, New York could have $70 million in space next offseason. That number could change, of course, if they decide to re-sign Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr.

Some with the Knicks feel that in signing Burks, Noel and Rivers, they found three veteran players who can play multiple positions and are willing to accept different roles on a rebuilding club.

It will be interesting to see if/how Rivers, Burks and Noel impact the playing time of some of the young returning Knicks. (Same goes for Julius Randle and Toppin).

New York decided against sending out the assets required to trade for Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul. Instead, Rose and Co. brought Elfrid Payton back on a one-year deal. New York had interest in Jeff Teague and D.J. Augustin. The club also did some homework on the point guard situation in New Orleans before the Pelicans completed their offseason trades, per SNY sources. But the Knicks ended up bringing back Payton. The competition for the starting point guard spot is open, though it’s safe to assume that Payton enters camp as the favorite to land the job.

If Payton is the starting point guard next season, the Knicks will have a lead guard who mostly defended well but is a career 29 percent 3-point shooter. Lineups with Payton and Randle lacked spacing, which is something Tom Thibodeau and the coaching staff will have to work around. (Thibodeau, by the way, turned out to be New York’s biggest offseason acquisition).

CAA/Kentucky Ties:

Including Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, eight of the Knicks’ personnel decisions since the start of the NBA Draft involved adding a player who played at Kentucky or is represented by Creative Artists Agency.

CAA is Rose's former agency. Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne was a top assistant at Kentucky. Rose and Wesley also have strong ties to the program.

By drafting or signing CAA players and players with Kentucky ties, the Knicks have left themselves open to criticism if the moves don't pan out. Just to reiterate my opinion: It doesn't make sense to critique Rose and the club for taking a player with a CAA or Kentucky connection until you have a chance to see how that player performs for the club. If the Knicks' plan works and the club turns into a perennial contender, no one will care about a player’s agency or where he went to college. If things go sideways and New York’s acquisitions with CAA or Kentucky ties underperform, Rose’s personnel decisions around those players will be scrutinized.

Looking ahead:

You can expect the Knicks to explore using their remaining $18 million in cap space as relief for teams looking to shed salary. Thanks to a series of Ed Davis transactions, they’ve added four second-round picks since the draft. Those can also be used in trades. They have eight first-rounders and 11 second-round picks in the next six seasons.

And they have significant cap space moving forward. So New York still has the tools to add top players to the roster. But eventually, the cap space and draft picks have to turn into winning players. Time will tell if Rose & Co. are able to do that.