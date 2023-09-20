Analyzing Justin Fields' comments on Bears' coaching staff 'NFL Total Access'
Analyzing quarterback Justin Fields' comments on Chicago Bears' coaching staff.
Analyzing quarterback Justin Fields' comments on Chicago Bears' coaching staff.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up five players to trade away and two to target if you're looking to make a deal this week.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
Hamlin is looking for his second consecutive win.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.
Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.