Analyzing Jets' undrafted free agent signings following 2023 NFL Draft

Trey Dean III / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

After making seven selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets were not done with trying to find some diamonds in the rough. With 17 roster spots available, they’ve signed a huge crop of undrafted free agents and invited many others to try out at rookie minicamp. They’ll be holding out hope they could find the next Damon Harrison.

Last season, New York had some success with its undrafted rookies as running back Zonovan Knight and safety Tony Adams both made contribution. Knight even won a Rookie of the Week award, and the pair figure to be in the team’s plans again this season.

Can they get similar contributions from any of these additions? Let’s review the players they brought in…

S Trey Dean III

Dean was a regular contributor in a versatile role with the Florida Gators over the past five seasons and was the only undrafted free agent signed by the Jets who was ranked in the top 25 available players by ProFootballFocus at the end of the draft. He posted good strength and explosiveness numbers at the combine and could be the kind of player Robert Saleh seeks to convert into a linebacker.

Other safeties signed: Marquis “Muddy” Waters (Texas Tech)

CB Kahlef Hailassie

When trying to figure out which undrafted free agents have the best chance of making the roster it’s always smart to follow the money. Hailassie reportedly has $167,500 of his 2023 salary guaranteed, which doesn’t lock him into a roster spot, but indicates the Jets were prepared to go above and beyond to secure his signature.

Hailassie has good size and played on the outside for Western Kentucky the past two seasons after transferring from Oregon. He showcased his ball skills by breaking up 10 passes and intercepting two more last season.

Other cornerbacks signed: Derrick Langford (Washington State)

WRs T.J. Luther, Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee

The Jets also brought in a trio of interesting wide receiver prospects, all of whom were regarded as potentially draftable.

Story continues

The Jets had to outbid several other teams to sign Luther, who had a 1,000-yard season at Gardner-Webb in 2022. He has 4.5 speed and was regarded as a good vertical threat.



Gipson had an extremely productive career at Stephen F. Austin, where he led the FCS in receiving yards and was a two-time All-American. He contributes well out of the slot and is also a potential special teams contributor who scored four times on punt returns.

Brownlee, who caught 55 passes for 891 yards and eight scores with Southern Miss last season, has a big catch radius and posted outstanding explosiveness numbers at the scouting combine.

DE Deslin Alexandre

The Jets also added some depth to their front seven by bringing in three linebackers and two edge defenders. This group is headlined by Alexandre, who is the third Pitt Panther the Jets are bringing in, having also drafted Carter Warren and Israel Abanikanda. Alexandre had 16.5 sacks, including 5.5 to tie his career-high last season.

Other edge defenders/linebackers brought in: Caleb Tannor (Nebraska), Maalik Hall (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Claudin Cherrelus (Alcorn State), Caleb Johnson (Miami).

The rest of the Jets’ UDFA signings

The Jets also reportedly added USC running back Travis Dye, Georgia Tech tight end E.J. Jenkins and Minnesota-Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing. Dye and Jenkins each transferred last season having been with Oregon and South Carolina, respectively. Laing should get a good opportunity to develop as the only offensive lineman signed, although the team did also draft Warren.

Conclusions

With so many roster spots open, the Jets obviously felt they could afford to take some flyers on players with draftable traits. It will be interesting to see which players make an impact in camp and the preseason.