Analyzing the Jets' road ahead and competitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence/Sam Darnold

There is a prize for being as bad as the Jets have been this season, and there are plenty of people who want them to grab it. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft can be a significant boost to a downtrodden franchise, especially when an elite quarterback is attached.

But despite the Jets’ franchise-worst 0-10 start, they are far from a lock to finish as the worst team in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) are stumbling inches behind them, and they might not win another game this season even if quarterback Gardner Minshew returns from his thumb injury. And the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) are in it, too, especially now that their quarterback, Joe Burrow, is out for the year.

That leaves the Jets with no room for error – the error being a win. Because the tie-breaker in draft order is strength of schedule, with the edge going to the team who did the worst against the weakest slate. The Jets, unfortunately for them, have played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.



So if the Jets do want the top pick and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, they might just have to become the third team in NFL history to finish 0-16. Maybe they can afford one win. Probably not two.

Here’s a look at what clearly has become a three-team race to the bottom:

JETS (0-10)

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami (6-4), vs. Las Vegas (6-4), at Seattle (7-3), at L.A. Rams (7-3), vs. Cleveland (7-3), at New England (4-6).

Strength of schedule (so far): .588

The good news is that every one of the teams they play appears headed for the playoffs (or pretty close) except for New England, and the Patriots are never pushovers for the Jets. The bad news is the .617 win percentage of those teams (37-23) will likely grow and won’t help the Jets’ tie-breaker situation, which is already very bad.

But really, can anyone find a win for the Jets? They’ve improved the last two weeks, so maybe with Sam Darnold back they could beat the Dolphins or Patriots, but they hardly seem like a match for the other four. They probably have a two-win ceiling, and 0-16 still seems realistic. That at least puts them in control of this race for the moment.

They better be real careful, though, because one win could be too much. And if they win twice, it’s a virtual certainty that Lawrence will be making his NFL debut somewhere else.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-9)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland (6-4), at Minnesota (4-6), vs. Tennessee (7-3), at Baltimore (6-4), vs. Chicago (5-5), at Indianapolis (7-3)

Strength of schedule (so far): .553

Remember when they won their season-opener against the Colts, Minshew threw for three touchdowns and everyone was on his bandwagon? Yeah, that was nice. But since then, the Jaguars have lost nine straight, including the last three behind Minshew’s replacement, Jake Luton.

And really, outside of narrow losses to the Texans and Packers in two of their last three games, they haven’t been all that more competitive than the Jets. And like the Jets, it’s hard to find a win for them the rest of the season. They’ve actually acted like a franchise tanking for Trevor, and the play on the field has matched that (lack of) effort.

On the field, they really are the mirror image of the Jets. They’ve got a coach in his last days, not a lot of talent, and a quarterback on the verge of returning from injury. The race may be about which QB – Minshew or Darnold – can play well enough to steal a win in the final six games.

CINCINNATI (2-7-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants (3-7), at Miami (6-4), vs. Dallas (3-7), vs. Pittsburgh (10-0), at Houston (3-7), vs. Baltimore (6-4)

Strength of schedule (so far): .534

The injury to Burrow, their young, brilliant, franchise quarterback was a huge blow, especially since his knee injury is so serious that he might not be back in time for the start of next season. But it’s a huge help to them in terms of the 2021 NFL Draft. Because Burrow had been playing really well and had a stretch where the Bengals nearly beat the Colts and Browns before a pretty convincing win over the Titans.

In that stretch, Burrow averaged 322 passing yards and had five touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Ryan Finley, in his second season and now Burrow’s replacement, isn’t capable of duplicating that.

They do have two games against the NFC East, though – facing the Giants and Cowboys, both at home. And the NFC East teams are just 4-19-1 outside their own division. The Giants are 0-5. The Cowboys are 2-5. So a win against either of those teams can’t be ruled out.

And remember, the Bengals’ next win would be their fourth non-loss of the season. Their only real hope of getting the No. 1 pick is to lose out – which of course isn’t out of the question.