Analyzing the Jets' competition for No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft as they enter Week 13

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence looks to make a pass

The way the Jets played against the Miami Dolphins, with Sam Darnold back and his top three receivers in place, made it seem like they are a lock for the No. 1 overall pick and the rights to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They looked dysfunctional during their ugly, 20-3 loss. And it’s hard to find one win for them the rest of the season.

It’s certainly impossible to imagine them winning three.

That’s what they’d have to do to avoid picking first or second in the 2021 NFL draft – go 3-2 over their final five games, which would be a stunning turnaround considering how this season has gone. So it’s safe to call that part of the race now: The Jets (0-11) will be picking first or second.



The only question is: Can they hold onto No. 1?

Here’s a look at the race:

STANDINGS

1. JETS – 0-11

2. Jacksonville Jaguars – 1-10

3. Cincinnati Bengals – 2-8-1

4. Dallas Cowboys – 3-8

5. L.A. Chargers – 3-8

JETS (0-11)

Remaining schedule: vs. Las Vegas (6-5), at Seattle (8-3), at L.A. Rams (7-4), vs. Cleveland (8-3), at New England (5-6).

Strength of schedule (so far): .591

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders stunk it up on Sunday in a 43-6 loss in Atlanta, this would still be a rough schedule if the Jets were any good. Even the soft spot – the season finale in New England – looks a little less soft after the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Could Bill Belichick end up needing that game to get his first playoff berth since Tom Brady left town? He might want to bury the Jets anyway, just for fun.

Again, the Jets are so bad right now they have to be considered likely to finish 0-16. A win at this point would feel like an accident. It would be bad because they’re not going to win the strength of schedule tie-breaker with the Jaguars, so they really can’t afford a victory if they want the top pick.

On the bright side, it’s a good bet that none of the next four games will be particularly close.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-10)

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota (5-6), vs. Tennessee (8-3), at Baltimore (6-4), vs. Chicago (5-6), at Indianapolis (7-4)

Strength of schedule (so far): .555

Mike Glennon took over at quarterback for the Jaguars on Sunday and nearly game-managed his way to an upset of the erratic Cleveland Browns. But they couldn’t hold their two-point, third quarter lead and couldn’t convert a game-tying, two-point conversion with 2:14 remaining.

Glennon actually kicked the Jaguars’ offense into gear, which could be problematic for them – maybe not in the next three weeks, but certainly in their post-Christmas game against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are in a free-fall, having lost five straight, and they could easily give the Jets a gift by losing to the Jaguars late in the year.

By the way, the Jags did fire GM Dave Caldwell after the game, but they reportedly told coach Doug Marrone he could finish out the miserable season. That’s also bad news for the Jets, since the Jaguars won’t stumble into any kind of bounce from getting an interim head coach.

THE FIELD

It’s basically irrelevant, unless there’s still someone left who believes the Jets are capable of a 3-2 finish. The Jaguars would also have to win a couple of games to give any other team a shot at the top spot, and that likely won’t happen, either.

But, if anyone does believe that, the game to watch (or not) is Dec. 13 – Dallas (3-7) at Cincinnati (2-8-1). The loser could get the first or second pick if both the Jets and Jaguars have an unexpected surge in December. More likely, though, the loser is a good bet to pick third.