Analyzing James Franklin's biggest Penn State move yet: 3 things to know about Manny Diaz

James Franklin has made his biggest splash hire yet at Penn State.

He certainly startled followers a year ago when he abruptly fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca after just one season and replaced him with rising offensive teacher Mike Yurcich. It was considered a bold move.

On Saturday, Penn State announced an even bigger one: Penn State landed recently fired Miami Hurricane head coach Manny Diaz to lead his defense.

Manny Diaz went 21-15 during his three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Diaz was considered a defensive guru and an up-and-coming program leader when he was promoted to take over the Hurricanes three years ago.

But Franklin quickly swooped in when that all fell through this fall and Diaz eventually became available. Unlike a year ago, though, Franklin got a former head coach to specialize in what he does best.

Plus, Penn State landed its big-name defensive leader while holding onto respected safeties coach and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter. It has been rumored that Poindexter was a top candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Virginia before announcing that he would stay with the Nittany Lions.

"Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team," Franklin said of Diaz in a prepared statement. "His defenses have been aggressive and led the country in several categories throughout his career."

Diaz will need to at least hold the status quo on Penn State's run of successful defenses led by Brent Pry — if not improve upon it. (Pry left the program nearly two weeks ago to become a first-time head coach at Virginia Tech).

Both men have been known for attacking defenses that pile up sacks and tackles for loss.

Of course, Diaz could become another big-name, short-stay hire, quite possibly. He may simply want to focus on coordinator work for a year or two until his head coaching opportunities begin to flourish again.

No matter, here are three things to know about the Nittany Lions' new defensive leader:

Track record of dominating defense

His chosen defensive style should fit well with what the Lions are accustomed.

As a coordinator, his 2018 Hurricanes led the nation in tackles for loss (10.5 per game), third down conversion percentage (25.3) and passing defense (135.6 ypg.). Defensive tackle Gerald Willis earned All-America honors.

The year before, Miami led the nation in sacks (3.38 per game) and was third in tackles for loss (8.5 per game).

Diaz quickly overhauled Miami into a Top 20 defense upon arriving in 2016 — and did it while relying on three true freshman linebackers.

And it's not just a Miami thing.

His 2015 Mississippi State defense ranked Top 10 nationally in red zone defense and tackles for loss.

His 2015 Louisiana Tech defense led the nation in forcing turnovers (42), including 26 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries. At Texas, his 2011 defensive unit ranked ninth in total yards per play.

Southern recruiting connections

Diaz, a 1995 Florida State grad, has spent his entire coaching career below the Mason-Dixon Line.

And so he has long connections through the most fertile recruiting ground in the nation, particularly in South Florida.

He's either led defenses or entire teams for 15 years, the last five at Miami.

Consider that the Lions already have made a recent surge in Florida recruiting led by running backs coach and Florida native JaJuan Seider. Adding Diaz should only strengthen the connection.

Right man to energize the pass rush?

Most all of Diaz's defenses have been known for getting to the quarterback.

The Lions could use that kind of boost to keep pace in the brutal and highly physical Big Ten East.

They were saved in 2021 by the relentless and steady presence of defensive end transfer Arnold Ebiketie. But, for long stretches, he was their only real force to get to the quarterback.

Diaz must help change that and do so without leaders Ebiketie and quite possibly defensive end Jesse Luketa, tackle PJ Mustipher and even linebacker Brandon Smith — all potential NFL draft picks.

He must develop what he does have and do so quickly. That includes ends Adisa Isaac returning from injury and possibly promising Hakeem Beamon. Neither played a down this past fall.

His work with the linebackers also will be closely monitored. Diaz figures to work with the unit that not only struggled to get to the quarterback but also with open-field tackling, once again.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Manny Diaz leads Big Ten defense after Brent Pry