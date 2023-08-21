Analyzing the impact of recent commits and who could be next

Alabama has had success on the recruiting trail when it comes to the 2024 recruiting class. There are currently 18 prospects committed to the Crimson Tide. Of those 18, 12 of the commits made verbal pledges to Alabama during the summer. That is a testament to how well the coaching staff has done in terms of developing relationships and getting key targets to campus.

Alabama is far from finished when it comes to the 2024 class. The Crimson Tide are in on multiple prospects and have been on a tear as of late. Thus far, the coaching staff has been able to flip the commitments of three prospects. There could be more to come in the near future.

Roll Tide Wire analyzes the impact of recent commits and who could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide.

4-star ATH Amari Jefferson

Chris Day/The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Amari Jefferson was a prospect that Alabama had coveted since extending him an offer in March. The Tennessee native had been a Tennessee baseball commit but was fielding offers from multiple SEC programs. On Aug. 6, Jefferson chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and the Volunteers.

He will continue to play both baseball and football at the college level. Jefferson is a dynamic athlete that could be a game-changer on the football field sooner rather than later. Jefferson can play slot wide receiver or outside wide receiver at Alabama. His playmaking ability gives him the option to play both.

4-star Safety Peyton Woodyard

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It had been rumored for a while that Peyton Woodyard would flip his commitment from Georgia to Alabama. That rumor was laid to rest on Aug. 8 when Woodyard officially announced that he was flipping his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Peyton’s father, Gerald Woodyard, grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and has been a lifelong Alabama fan. Despite living in California, Peyton also grew up an Alabama fan. Woodyard will play safety at the college level, adding depth to Alabama’s secondary.

3-star Safety Rydarrius "Red" Morgan

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The second safety that the Alabama coaching staff was able to flip this month was Rydarrius “Red” Morgan. Morgan committed to Florida State on July 4 and flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Aug. 9. The Alabama native had been high on Alabama’s radar ever since he attended a camp in June. His ability to play safety and the STAR position is something that stood out to the coaching staff.

Morgan is a high school teammate of Alabama commit Isaia Faga. Morgan and Faga are both expected to be early enrollees.

3-star Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s most recent commit is Gadsden City High School standout Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who is the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. Interestingly enough, Kirkpatrick Jr. received an offer from the Crimson Tide in July. He had been battling a hernia injury from the spring that had altered his recruitment for several months.

After camping in Tuscaloosa in July, it was clear to the Alabama coaching staff that he was capable of following in his father’s footsteps. Kirkpatrick Jr. will play safety or STAR at the next level. His versatility is something that stood out to the Alabama coaching staff.

3-star TE, Mississippi State commit Jay Lindsey

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jay Lindsey has been on flip watch ever since receiving an offer from Alabama in June. Since then, Lindsey has taken an official visit. He made a trip to Tuscaloosa for the end-of-July cookout.

Alabama already has one tight end committed with four-star Caleb Odom on board. However, the coaching staff has made it clear that Lindsey is a priority target and someone that has the green light to commit. Lindsey is more of an in-line tight end but can catch passes if needed. It will be interesting to see how Lindsey performs during his senior season at Patrician Academy.

5-star DL Eddrick Houston

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Eddrick Houston hails from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has done a good job of recruiting Wolves prospects. Out of all of Alabama’s remaining targets, Houston could be the biggest name on the board.

He is scheduled to announce his commitment on Aug. 22. Houston’s final five consist of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and USC. However, many recruiting experts believe that it is a two-team race between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. Houston has the size and athleticism to play anywhere on the defensive line.

4-star ATH Daniel Hill

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It has been an interesting recruitment for Daniel Hill. The Mississippi native has taken 12 visits to Tuscaloosa. No other school has hosted Hill even close to 12 times. The next closest would be South Carolina with three visits. It seems that Alabama is the favorite to land Hill when he announces his commitment on Aug. 23.

Well, that may not be the case. The Gamecocks coaching staff has applied a full court press and is all-in on getting Hill to Columbia. Alabama is still in the mix but could find themselves as the runner-up for Hill. His commitment will be one that Alabama fans will want to keep a close eye on.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire