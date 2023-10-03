Analyzing the impact that Aggies QB Conner Weigman’s absence will have on the Alabama-Texas A&M game

Texas A&M has one of the best defenses in the country. That has been the strength of this year’s Aggies squad. On the other hand, there has been some uncertainty regarding Texas A&M’s offense.

A large reason for why that uncertainty is so prevalent stems directly from the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 4 against Auburn. With his injury, it seems like the Aggies have had to compromise their philosophy on offense.

Before Weigman’s injury, the Aggies were a predominantly pass-oriented offense. Now, with Max Johnson assuming the role of starting quarterback, the Aggies appear to be transitioning to more of a run-heavy offense.

With Weigman as the starting quarterback, the Aggies averaged 467 total yards of offense and 337.3 passing yards per game. Since Johnson took over as starting quarterback, the Aggies are averaging 373 total yards of offense and 166.5 passing yards per game. That is a considerable dropoff in terms of total offensive production and success in the passing attack.

Texas A&M is averaging 206.5 rushing yards per game in the last two games. In the first three games of the season, the Aggies were averaging 129.6 rushing yards per game.

Weigman’s absence seems to have changed the way that the offense is being run by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. There seems to be little balance between the two offensive attacks, especially in recent weeks. Alabama’s defense has been solid against the run this season. Opponents have averaged 114 rushing yards per game. It will be difficult for the Aggies to navigate Alabama’s rush defense when the two teams collide this weekend.

Johnson is a good quarterback, but Weigman was starting for one reason or another. Last season, Johnson was the starting quarterback prior to him suffering a season-ending injury. Soon after, Weigman emerged as the team’s starting quarterback. Now, it will be Johnson’s opportunity to prove himself against one of the best defenses in the conference, much less the country in 2023.

