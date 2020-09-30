Analyzing the Giants' upcoming 2020 schedule: When can they secure their first win?

Life as a rookie head coach has been hard for Joe Judge. He inherited a flawed, rebuilding roster. He lost his offseason to COVID-19. He lost his best player, Saquon Barkley, to a torn ACL in Week 2.

None of that is his fault, of course, but picking up the pieces is his responsibility. And he knows that if he’s going to build his program, earn the faith of his players, and instill a winning culture, he’s going to have to find a way for them to win a game.

But when? That’s a difficult question for a team that, in a blowout loss to the depleted 49ers on Sunday, looked like it might be the worst in the NFL. That makes every game a challenge in what was already a challenging schedule.



Here’s a look at the Giants best and worst upcoming opportunities to get their first win before Thanksgiving. Or to sum it up: Thank the football gods they play in the NFC East:

Sunday at Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

Let’s assume the Giants aren’t as bad as they looked on Sunday, and they’re more like the gritty team that fought the first two weeks. First, that’s a big assumption. And second, this is a bad week for them to prove it.

The Rams are good, fast and explosive. Sean McVay remains one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. The Rams have an array of receivers and tight ends who can test the best secondaries – and, as you probably know, the Giants don’t have the best secondary. The Rams are averaging 30 points per game and just lit up the Bills’ strong defense for 32, including 29 in the second half … in Buffalo.

The Giants getting to 30 points without Saquon seems as unlikely as the Giants holding the Rams to 30.

Win probability: As unlikely as the Giants finding a good pass rusher and No. 2 cornerback on the waiver wire in the next 24 hours or so.

Oct. 11 at Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Yes, the division is pathetic, but the Cowboys are not. Consider this: Their two losses are at the Rams (by three points) and at Seattle (by seven). And while their win wasn’t pretty, they did have to engineer one of the most impressive NFL comebacks ever to beat the Falcons (two touchdowns and a field goal in the final five minutes).

The Cowboys’ defense may be somewhat vulnerable, but the Giants don’t have the firepower to match Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are an actual contender in a division that is basically trash.

Win probability: Slightly higher than the chances Ezekiel Elliott’s mom can convince him to remove his stomach tattoo.

Oct. 18 vs. Washington Football Team (1-2)

Again, thank goodness for the NFC Least, because this division is going to be good for a few Giants wins at some point, even if they really are as bad as they looked on Sunday. The WFT could be the place to start. They certainly have had their share of offensive struggles, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins – like Daniel Jones, part of the Class of 2019 – has been shaky. The Redskins can’t run the ball well, either, though they have done it better than the Giants have so far.

The problem here is that the WFT defense isn’t bad and their pass rush (13 sacks so far) is pretty good – dangerous, even, if Chase Young is healthy. Young, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan (6 ½ sacks combined) are going to be hard for the Giants’ struggling offensive line to handle. That could be the difference in this game.

Win probability: According to ESPN analytics, the Giants offensive line’s pass block win rate is 46 percent so far. That seems about right for their chances in this game, too.

Oct. 22 (Thursday) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

Jones is the second lowest-rated starting quarterback in the NFL this season, with a passer rating of just 69.2. You know who’s worse? Philly’s Carson Wentz (63.9). Like Jones, he’s been under siege from a leaky offensive line. Unlike Jones, though, Wentz’s receiving corps is a Jets-like mess.

Based on that alone, the Giants would seem to at least be Philly’s equal this season. The Eagles can run the ball better with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, and those two have been problems for the Giants in the past. But the Giants’ weakness is pass defense, and other than problematic tight end Zach Ertz, the Eagles don’t have the goods to test that … at least not yet.

Ertz may be enough and Wentz has the track record to show that maybe he can turn this around. But the Eagles, right now, look like the best shot at keeping the Giants out of the NFC East basement.

