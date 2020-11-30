Analyzing how the Giants can navigate their way through brutal December schedule

Jabrill Peppers and the Giants' defense

The Giants dreamed of meaningful football games in December, right?

Well, be careful what you wish for.

They got what they wanted, but the result could be painful, even though they sit in first place on the eve of the final month of the year. The Giants (4-7) face a daunting slate of games to open the month, playing against nothing but winning teams seemingly bound for the playoffs, with no break all the way through the end of the calendar year.



Considering they haven’t beaten a winning team or a playoff team since a 30-27 overtime win in Chicago on Dec. 2, 2018, they could be in for a very rough journey – at least until their soft landing against the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) in the season finale on Jan. 3. And it could be even rougher if quarterback Daniel Jones’ hamstring injury causes him to miss any time. New York was optimistic after receiving Jones' MRI results on Monday, but his status remains unclear.

The Giants almost certainly have to win two games the rest of the way to finish in first in their awful division, assuming a 6-10 record will do it. They might even need to win three to get to 7-9. And that means they will have to win at least one of their December games, probably two.

And that won’t be easy.

Here’s a look at how dangerous their December is:

Sunday, Dec. 6 – at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-3)

A trip to Seattle isn’t what it used to be, especially without fans in what usually is the loudest stadium in the NFL. The Seahawks are still 5-0 there this season, but like almost all their games this year, their home games have been remarkably close. They’ve won those five home games by an average of just six points.

Why? Because their defense has been awful. They were the worst in the league heading into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, giving up 434.9 yards per game. That’s why a team with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense – 31.8 points per game – was riding such a roller coaster this season, with an average margin of victory of just over seven points.

Story continues

They will be a test for the Giants’ improving defense, especially through the air. That’s why winning this game would seem unlikely with Jones, and impossible without him. The Giants’ offense has been their Achilles heel all season. Even if the defense raises its game, it could be too much to ask the offense to keep up.

Sunday, Dec. 13 – vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-5)

The Cards looked like a team that had arrived after an overtime win over Seattle sent them into their bye at 5-2. But they’ve since lost three of four (and needed a miracle Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins to get the one win). Even their dangerous offense (ranked second in the NFL) has struggled the last two weeks.

If they continue to struggle (they’ve averaged just 306 yards and 19 points the last two games, both losses) that will help the Giants, who haven’t faced a quarterback as mobile and as dangerous outside the pocket as Murray yet this year. Containing him is always the key, and this improved defense has a chance to do it. It certainly would help if Jones is back in time for this matchup, giving the Giants a chance to win a low-scoring game.

Sunday, Dec. 20 – vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-3)

They may be the worst of these four teams, though they’ve ridden a soft schedule to the best record, including three games against the NFC East, two against Cincinnati and one each against Houston and Jacksonville. That hot mess accounts for seven of their eight wins, but only by an average of six points.

The Browns are erratic on offense, topping 30 points five times and failing to top 10 points four times. Their middling defense can pressure the quarterback, but can’t stop the pass. They have a lot of weapons at every position, but still only rank 18th, both in yards and points per game, and somehow they are 30th in passing.

The Browns are a puzzle, but a threat. Still, if the Giants are zeroing in on one win during this stretch, this game appears to be the most likely.

Sunday, Dec. 27 – at BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-4)

The Ravens have underachieved this season, especially on offense where quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t given much of an encore to his MVP season. And now they are facing the NFL’s most extensive COVID-19 outbreak, which has touched more than 20 players, including Jackson, who reportedly tested positive for the virus. It remains to be seen just how much this outbreak will affect the team the rest of the way.

Assuming everyone recovers and their season gets back on track, they may be the most dangerous team on the Giants’ schedule, though. They’re certainly the toughest defense the Giants will face, and if Jackson and the offense get in gear they have the highest ceiling of any of their remaining opponents. The way their season has gone, the Ravens also might need this game to keep their hold on a playoff spot.