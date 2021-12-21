Analyzing CFB Bowl DFS salary movement









Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

We’re in the thick of college football bowl season, which means DFS action is just heating up. Whether you’re coming off a string of successful contests or looking to rebound with a winning lineup, it’s the perfect time to ensure your daily fantasy strategies are informed by the latest trends. That’s why we’re highlighting notable DFS salary changes with the help of our salary tracker tool ahead of today's bowl matchups.

With our arsenal of daily fantasy sports tools, we're confident we can help take your strategies to the next level. Loaded with the tools that can help guide your daily fantasy decisions - featuring Optimal Lineups, a salary tracker, a custom lineup optimizer, daily projections and more - we are confident that the latest edition of our tools is the finest we've ever produced, and we are eager to share them with you.

Our salary tracker is a helpful tool to utilize when crafting DFS lineups. With it, you're able to assess how player's salaries have changed on a week-to-week basis. You can also look deep into individual player's salaries and how their respective values have shifted throughout the season. The college football salary tracker allows users to filter between DraftKings and FanDuel prices, while also offering cash or GPP projections. You can also choose which slate of games you're targeting.

This preview features the latest biggest movers up and biggest movers down for key players ahead of tonight’s matchup ahead of today's college football bowl matchups. The tool enables users to see detailed charts of how player’s salaries have changed throughout the year, a feature showcased here by Titus Swen and Greg Bell.

Have a look:

Salary Tracker | DraftKings, Cash Projections | Dec. 21 Main Slate

Story continues

Biggest Movers Up

Biggest Movers Up

Biggest Movers Down

Biggest Movers Down CFB

Greg Bell's salary movement

Greg Bell Salary Movement

Titus Swen's salary movement