Analyzing final Vikings injury report vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon with Josh Dobbs getting his first start for the franchise.

Throughout the week, the injury report saw multiple names on it with significant starters in limbo for Sunday’s game.

The final injury report is out and the Vikings injury report is extensive.

Out

QB Jaren Hall (concussion)

It’s no surprise that Hall is out with a concussion, as only Brock Purdy has played the week after suffering a concussion.

Doubtful

DE Dean Lowry (groin)

Lowry finally got back on the practice field on Thursday, but keeping him out for one more week is the best decision.

Questionable

Jefferson is the biggest wild card. Limited in practice all week after seeing his practice window activated on Wednesday.

Osborn is eligible to play if he is symptom-free on Saturday morning but it would be wise to hold him out one more week.

Hockenson is expected to play but all it takes is waking up poorly on Sunday to change that.

Asamoah and Reed are wild cards here. If Reed were to play, he would have to be activated from the NFI list.

Removed from injury report

Having Darrisaw with no distinction is huge for the Vikings. Mundt is a key depth piece and Nailor might finally play his first game of the season.

Injured reserve

WR Jalen Nailor: The Vikings placed Nailor on injured reserve on Thursday after acquiring Cam Akers.

LT Oli Udoh: He tore his quadriceps tendon against the Philadelphia Eagles and is out for the season.

OLB Marcus Davenport: After injuring his right ankle before week one, Davenport suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears.

DE James Lynch: Lynch tore his ACL during the Vikings night practice on August 3rd.

ILB William Kwenkeu: He was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers when the Vikings waived him with an injury designation.

WR Justin Jefferson: He injured his hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs in week five.

QB Nick Mullens: He injured his back before the Chiefs game and was placed on injured reserve after the game.

QB Kirk Cousins: He ruptured his right Achilles tendon against the Green Bay Packers in week eight.

RB Cam Akers: He ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Atlanta Falcons in week nine.

NFI list

IOL Chris Reed: Reed has been on the list since training camp started with an unknown injury.

WR Malik Knowles: The Vikings waived Knowles with an injury and he reverted back to the NFI list after clearing waivers. He is out for the season.

Saints injury report

