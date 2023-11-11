Analyzing the final Saints injury report for Week 10 vs. Vikings

We’re looking at two teams in very different injury situations going into Week 10. The New Orleans Saints have all but two hands on deck for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, who listed five players as questionable on the final injury report with a sixth doubtful to suit up and a seventh preemptively ruled out.

And that’s after Minnesota placed several key players on injured reserve earlier in the season like defensive end Marcus Davenport, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and running back Cam Akers. Let’s analyze the latest game statuses for all players listed on the injury report by the Saints and Vikings:

Out

Two Saints rookies won’t be available this week: running back Kendre Miller (ankle) and defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad). Neither of them have carved out big roles just yet with veterans playing ahead of them.

On the other side, rookie Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall won’t be able to play due to a concussion.

Doubtful

Just one player is doubtful to play between the two teams: Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (groin) who returned to practice this week on a limited basis.

Questionable

The Saints designated fullback Adam Prentice (knee) to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and he was able to work his way up to full practice reps. But he’s officially questionable to play and the Saints would have to let someone go from the 53-man roster to open a spot for him.

Five Vikings players are questionable to play, with tight end T.J. Hockenson appearing likeliest to suit up on Sunday. There hasn’t been much optimism out of Minnesota that Jefferson will be available:

Expected to play

Linebackers Demario Davis (knee) and Ty Summers (hamstring) were both listed on the injury report earlier this week while receiving treatment, but they weren’t limited in practice. They’re both expected to play on Sunday.

That’s also true of three Vikings players, including their starting left tackle:

Injured reserve

LG Trai Turner suffered a quad injury in training camp and is out for the season.

RB Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles in training camp and is out for the season.

LB Andrew Dowell tore his ACL in training camp and is out for the season.

DE Payton Turner suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 1 and is recovering from foot surgery, but should return this season.

FB Adam Prentice injured his knee in Week 5 and has been designated to return from injured reserve.

LB Ryan Connelly (practice squad) injured his knee in preseason and has twice gone on the injured list while working his way back.

WR Shaquan Davis (practice squad) suffered an undisclosed injury and was placed on the injured list on Oct. 9.

The Vikings have a long list of players on injured reserve:

WR Jalen Nailor

LT Oli Udoh

OLB Marcus Davenport

DE James Lynch

ILB William Kwenkeu

WR Justin Jefferson

QB Nick Mullens

QB Kirk Cousins

RB Cam Akers

