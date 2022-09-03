Analyzing the Eagles’ updated 53-man roster
Roster building in the NFL is always a fluid situation, and after weeks of practice and months of speculation, Philadelphia released its official 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Eagles made 29 total moves, including waiving Devon Allen and Britain Covey, although both players returned to the 16-man practice.
Philadelphia claimed quarterback Ian Book off waivers from the Saints, and the former Notre Dame quarterback would be the third signal-caller on the roster.
The Eagles fixed a previous mistake, trading Jalen Reagor before finishing the week by claiming running back Trey Sermon off waivers from the 49ers.
With preparation for the Lions set to begin, we’re analyzing the current 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3)
Kept
Jalen Hurts
Gardner Minshew
Cut
Carson Strong
Reid Sinnett
Added
Ian Book
Philadelphia was unimpressed with Carson Strong and Reid Sinnett, waiving both young passers before signing Sinnett to the practice squad for further development. The Eagles added former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to the roster, and he’s a dual-threat passer with accuracy and extensive game experience.
RB (4)
Kept
Miles Sanders
Boston Scott
Kenneth Gainwell
Cut
Jason Huntley
DeAndre Torrey
Kennedy Brooks
Added
Trey Sermon
Philadelphia initially decided to roll with their normal three-headed monster of Sanders, Scott, and Gainwell.
Jason Huntley was solid during the preseason, but he’s a similar back and was released before signing to the Steelers practice squad.
The Eagles then added hard-running former Ohio State tailback Trey Sermon who’ll fill the role previously held by Jordan Howard.
WR (4)
kept
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Quez Watkins
Zach Pascal
Cut
Deon Cain
Britain Covey
Devon Allen
John Hightower
Jalen Reagor (Trade)
Added
None
Philadelphia kept their big four on the roster with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal.
The Eagles then traded Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for two late-round draft picks and then signed Devon Allen, Britain Covey, and Deon Cain back to the practice squad.
TE (3)
Kept
Dallas Goedert
Jack Stoll
Grant Calcaterra
Cut
Noah Togiai
Richard Rodgers
Added
None
Philadelphia is rolling with three tight ends, including rookie Grant Calcaterra and second-year player Jack Stoll.
OL (10)
Kept
Jordan Mailata
Landon Dickerson
Jason Kelce
Isaac Seumalo
Lane Johnson
Andre Dillard
Sua Opeta
Cam Jurgens
Jack Driscoll
Josh Sills
Cut
Kayode Awosika
Le’Raven Clark
Cameron Tom
Jack Anderson
added
None
Philadelphia has the best and deepest offensive line in football, and made four tough cuts, before bringing back Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, and Cameron Tom on the practice squad.
DL (9)
Kept
Brandon Graham
Fletcher Cox
Javon Hargrave
Josh Sweat
Jordan Davis
Milton Williams
Derek Barnett
Marlon Tuipuluto
Tarron Jackson
Cut
Matt Leo
Marvin Wilson
Renell Wren
Added
Nobody
The Eagles rewarded Marlon Tuipuluto for his improvement during the offseason, and Philadelphia has three pass rushing SAM linebackers as well.
Linebackers (7)
Kept
Kyzir White
Haason Reddick
T.J. Edwards
Shaun Bradley
Patrick Johnson
Kyron Johnson
Nakobe Dean
Cut
Davion Taylor
JaCoby Stevens
Christian Elliss
Added
None
Once a liability, Philadelphia’s linebacker corps is the among the most athletic in the league.
Cornerback (6)
Kept
Darius Slay
James Bradberry
Avonte Maddox
Zech McPhearson
Josiah Scott
Josh Jobe
Cut
Tay Gowan
Mario Goodrich
Josh Blackwell
Mac McCain
Kary Vincent Jr.
Add
Nobody
Philadelphia is rolling with six cornerbacks, including rookie Josh Jobe.
Safety (4)
Kept
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
K’Von Wallace
Cut
Anthony Harris
Andre Chachere
Jaquiski Tartt
Added
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Howie Roseman saw enough after the preseason finale, cutting Anthony Harris, Jaquiski Tartt, and Andre Chachere.
Philadelphia’s GM then traded for versatile cover guy, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.