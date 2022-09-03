Analyzing the Eagles’ updated 53-man roster

Roster building in the NFL is always a fluid situation, and after weeks of practice and months of speculation, Philadelphia released its official 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Eagles made 29 total moves, including waiving Devon Allen and Britain Covey, although both players returned to the 16-man practice.

Philadelphia claimed quarterback Ian Book off waivers from the Saints, and the former Notre Dame quarterback would be the third signal-caller on the roster.

The Eagles fixed a previous mistake, trading Jalen Reagor before finishing the week by claiming running back Trey Sermon off waivers from the 49ers.

With preparation for the Lions set to begin, we’re analyzing the current 53-man roster.

Quarterback (3)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Kept

Jalen Hurts

Gardner Minshew

Cut

Carson Strong

Reid Sinnett

Added

Ian Book

Philadelphia was unimpressed with Carson Strong and Reid Sinnett, waiving both young passers before signing Sinnett to the practice squad for further development. The Eagles added former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to the roster, and he’s a dual-threat passer with accuracy and extensive game experience.

RB (4)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kept

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell

Cut

Jason Huntley

DeAndre Torrey

Kennedy Brooks

Added

Trey Sermon

Philadelphia initially decided to roll with their normal three-headed monster of Sanders, Scott, and Gainwell.

Jason Huntley was solid during the preseason, but he’s a similar back and was released before signing to the Steelers practice squad.

The Eagles then added hard-running former Ohio State tailback Trey Sermon who’ll fill the role previously held by Jordan Howard.

WR (4)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

kept

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Zach Pascal

Cut

Deon Cain

Britain Covey

Devon Allen

John Hightower

Jalen Reagor (Trade)

Added

None

Philadelphia kept their big four on the roster with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal.

The Eagles then traded Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for two late-round draft picks and then signed Devon Allen, Britain Covey, and Deon Cain back to the practice squad.

TE (3)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kept

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Cut

Noah Togiai

Richard Rodgers

Noah Togiai

Added

None

Philadelphia is rolling with three tight ends, including rookie Grant Calcaterra and second-year player Jack Stoll.

OL (10)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kept

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Isaac Seumalo

Lane Johnson

Andre Dillard

Sua Opeta

Cam Jurgens

Jack Driscoll

Josh Sills

Cut

Kayode Awosika

Le’Raven Clark

Cameron Tom

Jack Anderson

added

None

Philadelphia has the best and deepest offensive line in football, and made four tough cuts, before bringing back Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, and Cameron Tom on the practice squad.

DL (9)

Kept

Brandon Graham

Fletcher Cox

Javon Hargrave

Josh Sweat

Jordan Davis

Milton Williams

Derek Barnett

Marlon Tuipuluto

Tarron Jackson

Cut

Matt Leo

Marvin Wilson

Renell Wren

Added

Nobody

The Eagles rewarded Marlon Tuipuluto for his improvement during the offseason, and Philadelphia has three pass rushing SAM linebackers as well.

Linebackers (7)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Kyzir White

Haason Reddick

T.J. Edwards

Shaun Bradley

Patrick Johnson

Kyron Johnson

Nakobe Dean

Cut

Davion Taylor

JaCoby Stevens

Christian Elliss

Added

None

Once a liability, Philadelphia’s linebacker corps is the among the most athletic in the league.

Cornerback (6)

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kept

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Josiah Scott

Josh Jobe

Cut

Tay Gowan

Mario Goodrich

Josh Blackwell

Mac McCain

Kary Vincent Jr.

Add

Nobody

Philadelphia is rolling with six cornerbacks, including rookie Josh Jobe.

Safety (4)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kept

Reed Blankenship

Marcus Epps

K’Von Wallace

Cut

Anthony Harris

Andre Chachere

Jaquiski Tartt

Added

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Howie Roseman saw enough after the preseason finale, cutting Anthony Harris, Jaquiski Tartt, and Andre Chachere.

Philadelphia’s GM then traded for versatile cover guy, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

