Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 12 loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) fell victim to their own self-inflicted wounds once again Monday night, resulting in a 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The offense fell short again, failing to score more than 17 points in five of their last six games. They’ve also recorded just one win during that stretch. The defense did well enough to keep them in the game but ultimately couldn’t overcome the short fields and consistently short drives from the offense.

Let’s take a look at the snap counts from the Week 12 loss:

Offense

Analysis

RB Jonathan Taylor played 92% of the snaps. It’s the second time in three games under Jeff Saturday that Taylor has been on the field for at least 90% of the team’s snaps.

Rookie TE Jelani Woods had a career day and led the tight end room in snaps.

C Ryan Kelly missed two plays due to an injury but quickly returned. He was replaced by Danny Pinter.

Active offensive players who didn’t see a snap: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan

Defense

Analysis

With Kwity Paye out, DE Dayo Odeyingbo played a career-high 75% of the snaps.

CBs Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Brandon Facyson seemed to have more of a split in snaps.

After CB Kenny Moore II left with a shin injury, Tony Brown replaced him.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (81%) continues to lead the special teams unit followed by CB Tony Brown (68%), DE Ben Banogu (58%), S Nick Cross (58%) and LB Grant Stuard (58%).

