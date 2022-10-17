Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 6 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) finally put their offense together en route to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Week 6 win marked the first time the Colts defeated a divisional opponent this season despite this being the fourth time they’ve played an AFC South team thus far.

After the big win, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from Week 6:

Offense

Analysis

At left tackle, Bernhard Raimann got the start, but it was Dennis Kelly who played the majority of snaps.

RB Deon Jackson got the start and played 67% of the snaps before injuring his quad in the fourth quarter. He had 22 touches for 119 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

WR Parris Campbell finally matched production with his playing time. His seven receptions and 11 targets were both single-game career-high marks.

OL Matt Pryor moved to right guard and played 100% of the snaps.

Both TEs Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods out-snapped Mo Alie-Cox. While Alie-Cox didn’t see a target, Granson and Woods combined for six receptions on seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Analysis

DE Tyquan Lewis got the start in place of Kwity Paye , who was inactive due to an ankle injury.

Though CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. out-snapped Brandon Facyson , it wasn’t until the second half that the former got playing time due to Facyson’s lapses in coverage and against the run.

S Julian Blackmon didn’t play a snap despite being active. He was available in an emergency situation as he works back from an ankle injury.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo continues to take advantage of his rotational role, adding another sack to his season total.

Special Teams

Analysis

WR Keke Coutee played three special teams snaps before exiting the game with a concussion following a punt return. He’s currently in the concussion protocol.

LB E.J. Speed (84%) continues to be a major factor on special teams, followed by LB Grant Stuard (72%), LB JoJo Domann (68%) and CB Tony Brown (68%).

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire