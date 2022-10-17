Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 6 win over Jaguars

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) finally put their offense together en route to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Week 6 win marked the first time the Colts defeated a divisional opponent this season despite this being the fourth time they’ve played an AFC South team thus far.

After the big win, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from Week 6:

Offense

Analysis

  • At left tackle, Bernhard Raimann got the start, but it was Dennis Kelly who played the majority of snaps.

  • RB Deon Jackson got the start and played 67% of the snaps before injuring his quad in the fourth quarter. He had 22 touches for 119 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

  • WR Parris Campbell finally matched production with his playing time. His seven receptions and 11 targets were both single-game career-high marks.

  • OL Matt Pryor moved to right guard and played 100% of the snaps.

  • Both TEs Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods out-snapped Mo Alie-Cox. While Alie-Cox didn’t see a target, Granson and Woods combined for six receptions on seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Analysis

  • DE Tyquan Lewis got the start in place of Kwity Paye, who was inactive due to an ankle injury.

  • Though CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. out-snapped Brandon Facyson, it wasn’t until the second half that the former got playing time due to Facyson’s lapses in coverage and against the run.

  • S Julian Blackmon didn’t play a snap despite being active. He was available in an emergency situation as he works back from an ankle injury.

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo continues to take advantage of his rotational role, adding another sack to his season total.

Special Teams

Analysis

  • WR Keke Coutee played three special teams snaps before exiting the game with a concussion following a punt return. He’s currently in the concussion protocol.

  • LB E.J. Speed (84%) continues to be a major factor on special teams, followed by LB Grant Stuard (72%), LB JoJo Domann (68%) and CB Tony Brown (68%).

