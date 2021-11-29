Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 12 loss to Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) couldn’t hold onto a double-digit lead on Sunday and wound up dropping their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) by score of 38-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With that big matchup in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for us to look back at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the heartbreaking loss at home.

Offense

Analysis

RB Jonathan Taylor led the way with 71% of the snaps, which is his fourth-highest total of the season. He hit 20 touches for the sixth time this season.

Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines followed that with 36% of the snaps, his second-highest share since Week 5.

It was all Mark Glowinski at right guard. His 96% snap share was his highest since Week 6 when the rotation with Chris Reed began.

WR Ashton Dulin only played on four snaps but one of those plays was a 62-yard touchdown in which he burned the secondary.

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis

While CB Xavier Rhodes got the start, Rock Ya-Sin played 84% of the snaps and had a solid day. Rhodes seems to be playing better in a more limited role as of late.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad led all defensive linemen with 85% of the snaps played while rookie Kwity Paye was second among edge rushers at 75%.

DE Kemoko Turay saw just three snaps—his lowest mark of the season. This is coming off of a nine-snap game in Week 11.

