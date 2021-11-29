Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 12 loss to Bucs

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) couldn’t hold onto a double-digit lead on Sunday and wound up dropping their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) by score of 38-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With that big matchup in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for us to look back at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the heartbreaking loss at home.

Offense

Analysis

  • RB Jonathan Taylor led the way with 71% of the snaps, which is his fourth-highest total of the season. He hit 20 touches for the sixth time this season.

  • Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines followed that with 36% of the snaps, his second-highest share since Week 5.

  • It was all Mark Glowinski at right guard. His 96% snap share was his highest since Week 6 when the rotation with Chris Reed began.

  • WR Ashton Dulin only played on four snaps but one of those plays was a 62-yard touchdown in which he burned the secondary.

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis

  • While CB Xavier Rhodes got the start, Rock Ya-Sin played 84% of the snaps and had a solid day. Rhodes seems to be playing better in a more limited role as of late.

  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad led all defensive linemen with 85% of the snaps played while rookie Kwity Paye was second among edge rushers at 75%.

  • DE Kemoko Turay saw just three snaps—his lowest mark of the season. This is coming off of a nine-snap game in Week 11.

