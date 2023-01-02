Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 17 loss to Giants

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) were on the embarrassing side of a 38-10 loss against the New York Giants (9-6-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Week 17 defeat marked the sixth loss in a row and their ninth in the last 10 games. The end of the season simply can’t come soon enough as it’s become evident there is no fight left in this team.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams in Week 17:

Offense

Analysis

QB Sam Ehlinger played exactly 50% of the snaps, taking over after Nick Foles exited the game with a ribs injury.

TE Jelani Woods played 60% of the snaps, marking the second game in a row he’s hit that mark. He had a 28-yard screen play called back due to a penalty.

RB Zack Moss continued to lead the way with a 59% snap share and 15 carries. Jordan Wilkins was next in line with six carries while Deon Jackson saw three.

Defense

Analysis

LB Bobby Okereke’s 97% snap share was the highest he’s seen since Week 11. He recorded a single-game career-high 17 tackles.

Undrafted rookie CB Dallis Flowers played a career-high 94% of the snaps, seeing an increased role after Brandon Facyson exited with a concussion on the first drive.

DE Kwity Paye saw a season-high 83% snap share, likely due to Yannick Ngakoue’s absence.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (88%) continued to lead the way followed by CB Tony Brown (88%), LB JoJo Domann (54%), S Nick Cross (54%) and LB Grant Stuard (54%).

K Chase McLaughlin converted 1-of-2 field goals, missing from 48 yards.

P Matt Haack had four punts but averaged just 36.8 yards per punt with one landing inside the 20-yard line.

CB Dallis Flowers continued to be electric on kick returns, averaging 33.3 yards per return on three kicks.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire