Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 16 loss to Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) put together another uninspiring outing Monday night, losing 20-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday hoped that naming Nick Foles the starting quarterback would provide some type of a spark. It did not. Instead, we saw more of the same from an offense that simply can’t get out of its own way.

It was another outing from the offense that wasted an otherwise solid night from the defense, which could be the story of the Colts’ season.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams in the Week 16 loss:

Offense

Analysis

With Kylen Granson (ankle) out, TE Jelani Woods led the room in snaps. He also led the offense with 43 receiving yards and 14.3 yards per reception.

The backfield belonged to RB Zack Moss , who played 69% of the snaps and 85.7% of the running back carries. Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins played eight snaps each and each saw one carry.

WR Ashton Dulin played just nine snaps before exiting the game due to a concussion, after being on the receiving end of a nasty hit by Chargers S Derwin James.

QB Sam Ehlinger was the only active player to not see any snaps during the game.

Defense

Analysis

The Colts continued using heavy three safety sets as Julian Blackmon , Rodney McLeod and Rodney Thomas II all played at least 90% of the snaps.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. played 10 snaps before injury his knee on a deep pass to WR Joshua Palmer.

LB E.J. Speed’s 37% snap share was his third-highest of the season and his most since Week 7.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo has now played at least 47% of the snaps in each of his last six games.

Special Teams

LB E.J. Speed (94%) led the way followed by CB Tony Brown (83%), S Nick Cross (67%), LB JoJo Domann (67%) and LB Grant Stuard (67%).

K Chase McLaughlin converted his only field-goal attempt, which was from 47 yards.

CB Dallis Flowers returned three kicks, averaging 28.0 yards per return and had a long of 31 yards.

