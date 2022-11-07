Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 9 loss to Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) once again found themselves in the loss column Sunday when they fell 26-3 against the New England Patriots (5-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Dropping their third consecutive game, the offense seemingly has hit a new low with Sam Ehlinger under center. Eight of their 15 offensive drives resulted in three-and-outs while 11 of them failed to cross over into Patriots territory.

The defense did well, all things considered. The only touchdown they gave up was on the back of a blocked punt in which the Patriots recovered the ball at the two-yard line.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 9 loss:

Rookie Bernhard Raimann played every snap at left tackle despite veteran Dennis Kelly being active. Kelly was listed as questionable with calf and ankle injuries.

Matt Pryor lasted just 12 snaps before Will Fries replaced him at right guard. Fries wound up playing 81% of the snaps.

The wide receiver rotation remained the same with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell leading the way, followed by rookie Alec Pierce . Pittman Jr. had six targets while Campbell had five and Pierce had just two. But the rookie led with 23 receiving yards.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) inactive, RB Deon Jackson led the backfield in snaps and touches. However, Jordan Wilkins played 10 more snaps than Phillip Lindsay and saw eight opportunities.

TE Mo Alie-Cox led the room in snaps and recorded his first reception since Week 5.

LB Shaquille Leonard was again on a pitch count, playing just over half of the defensive snaps. He again split time with Bobby Okereke while Zaire Franklin played every defensive snap.

S Julian Blackmon played 33 snaps, the most he’s played on defense since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7.

With DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for the season, we didn’t see any increased opportunities for DE Dayo Odeyingbo , who maintained his typical snap share.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. continued to hold the role as the No. 3 cornerback over Brandon Facyson.

LB E.J. Speed (94%) played the most snaps on special teams and set a season-high with 31 snaps played.

Behind Speed, LB JoJo Domman (76%), S Nick Cross (76%), LB Bobby Okereke (67%) and DE Ben Banogu (67%) led the charge on special teams.

In his second game back from injury, rookie S Trevor Denbow logged 48% of the special teams snaps.

